World's Largest Iron Ore Mine in Brazil Specified the Penetron System to Ensure Concrete Durability

A recent inspection, four years after the initial application, of the Penetron System confirmed the concrete protection remains intact. Post this

Vale, formerly Companhia Vale do Rio Doce (Doce River Valley Company), is a Brazilian multinational metals and mining corporation and owner of the Carajás Mine. As the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world, the company's subsidiaries operate nine hydro-electrical plants, and a large network of railroads, ships, and ports used to transport its mining products.

Situated in the Carajás Mountains of northern Brazil, the Carajás Mine is operated as an open pit mine. First discovered in the 1960s, it is estimated to contain roughly 7.2 billion metric tons of iron ore, along with gold, manganese, bauxite, copper, and nickel.

"As part of Vale's ongoing safety efforts, the repair and rehabilitation of the concrete structures and spillways of the tailings dams at the Carajás mine began in 2021," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "At that time, Penetron Brazil was asked to provide a solution that would reduce the permeability of the concrete and permanently seal any hairline cracks."

Looking for a concrete waterproofing solution for the Gelado, Pera Jusante, Jacaré, Kalunga, Estéril Sul, and further tailing dams, Penetron recommended the Penetron System of concrete waterproofing products to ensure the integrity of these dams. PENESEAL PRO, a spray-on liquid sealer, was applied to reduce the permeability of the concrete and seal hairline cracks. PATCHLINE PAVE, a repair mortar, was directly applied for specific repairs, and PENETRON CR-90, a fast-setting, crystalline waterproofing material, was used to restore the hydraulic surfaces of the concrete spillways.

"The window for concrete repair was only 8 hours a day; the stoplog* was closed in the morning to allow access, and by late afternoon, water flow through the spillways was restored," explained Cláudio Neves Ourives. "This required a fast-setting solution with compressive strength."

After application on the prepared concrete surface of the stoplog, PENESEAL PRO formed a sub-surface barrier to protect against water penetration and seal hairline cracks. Once applied by brush or spray on the spillways, the active ingredients in PENETRON CR-90 generated a non-soluble crystalline formation in the microcracks, pores and capillary tracts of the concrete to permanently seal the concrete against the penetration of water and moisture.

"A recent inspection, four years after the initial application, of the Penetron System confirmed the concrete protection remains intact," notes Cláudio Neves Ourives.

Stoplogs are hydraulic control elements used in floodgates to adjust the water level or discharge in a river or reservoir.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group