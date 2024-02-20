World's Most Famous Hotel - As Seen In Funny Girl, Crocodile Dundee, Home Alone & Truman Capote's Black and White Ball - New York's Plaza Hotel Penthouses Are For Sale

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

For over 100 years, it has hosted foreign monarchs, titans of industry, and Hollywood royalty, and was declared a National Historic Monument in 1986. In 1988, The Plaza was purchased for $407.5 million by Donald Trump, who said, "it isn't just a building, it's the ultimate work of art." Now one of NY's most popular film locations, it was first featured in Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest" and has appeared in dozens of notable movies from "Funny Girl" to "Crocodile Dundee" and "Home Alone." At the top of the famous hotel are double penthouses, now offered for sale at $70 million.

The 6,316-square-foot main residence is a triplex with its own elevator, four bedrooms, and four-and-a-half baths. A sumptuous terrace with spectacular Central Park and New York skyline views connects the apartment to its twin, a 3,974-square-foot duplex with three bedrooms and three baths set up as a guest house. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide lots of natural light, while the angled ceilings of the top-floor location offer a unique aesthetic. Premium materials, including marble and hardwood, make for an atmosphere of utmost luxury.

The main residence's primary suite includes double dressing rooms and spa baths, while the second residence's suite features a white marble surround wood-burning fireplace, elegant sitting room, and spectacular five-fixture marble bath. The main residence offers numerous rooms for entertaining, including a formal living room anchored by a stunning marble bar, an eat-in kitchen lit by a skylight, a formal dining room, and a media room with a glass fireplace. The second residence is entered through a grand double foyer and offers an elegant great room, a loggia with sliding doors opening onto the terrace, a spacious kitchen, and a magnificent curved staircase connecting the levels. The homes offer access to The Plaza's classy amenities, including the Palm Court, Champagne Bar, Guerlain Spa, and the Plaza fitness center, accessed via the famous lobby with its marble walls and crystal chandeliers.

Located at one of Manhattan's most prestigious addresses, the penthouses are just around the corner from New York's famous Fifth Avenue corridor filled with high-end boutiques, top-class restaurants, and world-class museums, and directly across from Central Park. The prestigious Midtown Manhattan neighborhood contains many of the city's top landmarks, including Times Square, Rockefeller Center, and the Empire State Building. Popular with numerous celebrities who often stay at the hotel and some who actually lived at The Plaza including Tommy Hilfiger, Marlene Dietrich, and Frank Lloyd Wright. Perhaps the most famous Plaza resident was the children's book character Eloise written in 1955 by Kay Thompson, who was a real resident of the hotel. Notable neighborhood celebrities include Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Robert DeNiro, and Meryl Streep.

The listing is held by Nikki Field, Mara Flash Blum and Sara Marrache of Sotheby's International Realty.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com