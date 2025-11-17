World's Most Popular 4x4 Does It Again: Jeep Wrangler Named 2026 Adventure Vehicle of the Year by Hispanic Motor Press

The Jeep brand was born for adventures, and for nearly 85 years we have been building vehicles to take customers places they dream about. Receiving the Best Adventure Vehicle award from the Hispanic Motor Press Association is a tremendous honor. Post this

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe represents a breakthrough in adventure vehicle technology, combining the model's legendary Trail Rated capability with advanced plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain technology. This innovation delivers an impressive EPA-estimated 21 miles of all-electric range for daily commuting, while maintaining the full off-road prowess that has made the Wrangler an icon for over eight decades.

"It's not just an iconic vehicle - it continues to advance current technologies, like the 4xe system, to stay on top of the category," noted Gil Silva, HMP juror and automotive expert. "The Wrangler proves that sustainability and serious off-road capability can coexist."

"The Jeep brand was born for adventures, and for nearly 85 years we have been building vehicles to take customers places they dream about. Receiving the Best Adventure Vehicle award from the Hispanic Motor Press Association is a tremendous honor," said Aamir Ahmed, Head of Off-Road and EV, Jeep® Brand North America. "It's further affirmation that the Jeep Wrangler is a global icon that continues to resonate with consumers by delivering an unparalleled blend of legendary off-road capability, iconic design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrain options, refined interior craftsmanship, and cutting-edge safety and technology features. The Jeep Wrangler is all about enabling your adventures, whether you're discovering nature off the beaten path or enjoying the drive that gets you there. It's a vehicle built for the journey, not just the destination."

The Hispanic Automotive Consumer: A Market Force

Hispanic consumers purchased 2.3 million new vehicles in 2024, representing 25% of all U.S. auto sales

Hispanic household vehicle ownership has grown 34% over the past decade

68% of Hispanic car buyers prioritize vehicles that support outdoor recreation and family activities

Adventure and SUV segments account for 62% of Hispanic new vehicle purchases

Hispanic buyers are 40% more likely to research environmental credentials before purchase

About the 2026 Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards represent the premier U.S. automotive recognition program specifically designed to guide Hispanic consumers toward vehicles that best meet their family needs and lifestyle aspirations. The awards evaluate vehicles across multiple categories based on innovation, design, safety, technology, value, and real-world utility.

The 2026 Adventure Vehicle of the Year category finalists included:

Jeep Wrangler (WINNER)

Ford Ranger Raptor

Toyota 4Runner

The independent HMP jury panel assessed each finalist through comprehensive testing protocols, evaluating off-road capability, on-road comfort, safety systems, technology integration, fuel efficiency, customization potential, and total ownership costs.

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

About Hispanic Motor Press

Hispanic Motor Press is the leading voice in automotive journalism serving the U.S. Hispanic community. Founded by veteran automotive journalist Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, HMP provides trusted guidance to Hispanic consumers navigating the complex automotive marketplace. The organization's jury panel consists of respected automotive journalists, digital content creators, and industry influencers who volunteer their time and expertise to evaluate vehicles based on criteria most relevant to Hispanic families.

For more information about the Hispanic Motor Press Awards, to view testing protocols, or to learn about scholarship opportunities, visit HispanicMotorPress.org.

