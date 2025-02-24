Worthwhile Launches Worthwhile Venture to Fuel South Carolina's Startup Boom

"The traditional startup model is broken. Too many founders burn time and capital figuring things out the hard way." – Dan Rundle, CEO of Worthwhile Post this

"The traditional startup model is broken. Too many founders burn time and capital figuring things out the hard way," said Dan Rundle, CEO of Worthwhile. "With Worthwhile Venture, we've built a smarter way to launch software and AI startups—one that de-risks the process, speeds up time-to-market, and gives founders a real shot at success."

What Makes Worthwhile Venture Different?

Worthwhile Venture isn't just an incubator or accelerator—it's a fractional co-founding team that helps entrepreneurs and corporate innovators launch a software or AI business in just 16 weeks. The revamped 2.0 model includes:

Stronger vetting of ideas and entrepreneurs – ensuring only high-potential startups move forward

Expanded early-stage capital network – unlocking more funding for founders

AI-powered human insights – leveraging AI to refine business strategies faster

New strategic partners & industry experts – connecting startups with top-tier advisors

More value-added services – extending support beyond the launch phase

Unlike many venture studios that focus solely on early-stage startups, Worthwhile Venture 2.0 also partners with existing tech companies at any stage to provide expertise in product development, fundraising, and go-to-market strategy.

A Catalyst for South Carolina's Startup Scene

As South Carolina continues to attract investment in tech and AI, Worthwhile is playing a pivotal role in building the infrastructure for sustained growth. The firm's expansion comes at a time when the region is seeing an uptick in startup funding and corporate innovation initiatives.

"As a former computer engineer and current intellectual property attorney, I have seen South Carolina develop all the right ingredients to be a powerhouse for tech startups, However, what's been missing is a system that bridges the gap between idea and execution," said Douglas Kim, Member of the Kim and Lahey Law Firm, LLC. Each year more and more companies are entering this economy and contributing to its success. To further this effort, I'm pleased to see Worthwhile Venture providing a missing link—giving entrepreneurs and new ventures the playbook, capital, and expert support they need to succeed."

About Worthwhile

Founded in 1994, Worthwhile is a technology innovation firm that helps businesses launch, streamline, and scale with custom software that meets today's demands and drives tomorrow's success. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Worthwhile has led cutting-edge digital transformation projects for industries ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. With the launch of Worthwhile Venture, the company is deepening its commitment to fostering software and AI startups through a structured, repeatable approach to business-building.

For more information, visit www.worthwhile.com or contact Eric Boettner at [email protected].

Media Contact

Eric Boettner, The Worthwhile Company, LLC., 1 864-233-2552, [email protected], www.worthwhile.com

SOURCE The Worthwhile Company, LLC.