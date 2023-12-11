WORX Holiday Gifts for Her Are Useful, Productive and Build Pride

Choosing the right tools can make a big difference in getting jobs done quickly and efficiently. When choosing holiday gifts for her, consider the new time-saving WORX® 20V Power Share Stick Vacuum, MAKERX Rotary Tool and Wood/Metal Crafter Combo Kit or the adhesive adhering 20V Full-Size Hot Glue Gun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the right tools can make a big difference in getting jobs done quickly and efficiently. When choosing holiday gifts for her, consider the new time-saving WORX® 20V Power Share Stick Vacuum, MAKERX Rotary Tool and Wood/Metal Crafter Combo Kit or the adhesive adhering 20V Full-Size Hot Glue Gun.

Weighing slightly more than ½ gallon of milk, at 5.5 lbs., the WORX 20V Stick Vacuum is easy to move around the house and between floors. The lightweight vac features a 4-stage cyclonic filtration system and ReadyCharge™ dual charging wall mount for uninterrupted runtime.

A push of a button converts the stick vac into a handheld vac to capture crumbs between cushions, dust on window sills, blinds, shelves, counters and more. Plus, it's a detailing tool for car interiors.

The stick vac's floor attachment features a multi-surface brush roll that maximizes debris collection on carpets, hardwood floors, stairs, tile, vehicle interiors, upholstery and other surfaces. Pushbutton release on the dust cup on the handheld vac is removable for easy emptying.

A wall mount storage unit houses the vac and attachments. It also features ReadyCharge, the two-battery charging station, where a backup battery is ready to go for uninterrupted cleaning. Charging time for the 20V 2.0Ah battery is two hours.

The 20V stick vac has a brushless motor with three speeds, and with two 20V batteries, the vac's back-to-back runtime is up to 45 minutes.

The 20V Stick Vacuum includes two 20V 2,0Ah max lithium batteries with charge level indicators, and three attachments, including a pet hair brush with rubber gripping bristles, crevice tool, dusting brush and an extra filter. An LED headlight on the floor attachment illuminates during operation.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lMzhpg0sN0

The WORX 20V Power Share Stick Vacuum (WX038L, $249.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the batteries and charger (WX038L.9, $159.99) also is available. The stick vac is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX MAKERX Rotary Tool and Wood/Metal Crafter Combo Kit is a great gift for crafters and DIYers. It includes a MAKERX Hub, powered by a WORX 20V, 1.5Ah Power Share battery; more than 50 accessories with case; charger and storage bag. The compact tools connect to its power source, the MAKERX Hub by a 4 ft. power cord.

MAKERX tools are not weighed down by onboard batteries. The lightweight, go-anywhere portable hub also eliminates the need for an electrical outlet. The hub with a 20V, 1.5Ah battery weighs 1.1 lbs.

The MAKERX Rotary Tool has a brushless motor for long life and smooth operation. Variable speed control from 5,000 to 35,000 rpm provides for a wide range of craft and DIY projects from cutting, drilling, detail sanding, polishing, engraving, and etching. Micro-ergonomic grips make the tools easy to control and maneuver.

The versatile MAKERX Rotary Tool weighs only .29 lbs. Applications include crafting, home improvement/repair, woodworking, home/holiday decor, sculpting, robotics, model-making, miniatures, dioramas, metalworking, jewelry making, and school/kids projects.

MAKERX Rotary Tool accessories are not proprietary. The tool's included 1/8 in. collet accepts other major brand accessories with 1/8 in. shanks, which are widely available at hardware stores and home centers. Other collet sizes, including 3/32, 1/16 and 1/32 in., also fit the tool.

The combo kit also includes the MAKERX Wood/Metal Crafter tool that features dual temperature sensors. A built-in, digital readout assures that the tip's temperature is set for optimal results, regardless of material or application. Its slim body design provides the ultimate grip for control of the .12 lb. tool.

Typical applications include electronic DIY projects and hobbies, as well as arts and crafts, such as creating wooden signs and embellishing leather goods, as well as jewelry-making and metal-crafting. The kit includes four assorted tips for soldering operations, and six tips designed for burning wood.

There are three pushbuttons on the Wood/Metal Crafter tool to raise and lower temperature and on/off. The tool has an average continuous run time of 45 minutes using a WORX 20V 1.5Ah Max Lithium battery.

The WORX MAKERX Rotary Tool and Wood/Metal Crafter Combo Kit (WX988L, $139.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. It is covered by the WORX three-year, limited warranty.

Another handy tool for crafts projects is WORX 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun. This glue gun provides safe handling, portability, and dependable performance. Reaching 392ºF (200ºC) in up to three minutes, the versatile hot glue gun manages glue-ups in a variety of materials including wood, metal, plastic and ceramics.

The WORX 20V Hot Glue Gun uses standard full-size 11mm (7/16 in. diameter) glue sticks, which are widely available through hardware stores, home centers, discount and craft/hobby stores.

The glue from hot glue guns bonds quickly. In woodworking, typical uses include adhering joints, such as those in cabinets, drawers, picture frames and glue-up panels before planning. In metal, it's connecting pipe, bonding sheet metal and other applications. In ceramics, they're effective in fixing a broken vase, pottery, a coffee or tea cup's handle. Hot glue guns also manage basic home repairs, toys, eye glass frames and other repairs.

The tool reaches 392ºF (200ºC) in up to three minutes. The tool automatically shuts off after 20 minutes of nonuse, or can be shut off with the power button.

The hot glue gun includes a WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery, charger and multipurpose glue sticks. The tool is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery is compatible with up to 140 WORX 20V, 40V and 80V DIY, lawn and garden and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORX 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun (WX045L, $69.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger, (WX045L.9, $29.99) also is available.

