WORX Holiday Gifts for Him Practical and Providing Year-round Enjoyment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, consider WORX® practical gifts for him like the 20V Portable Inflator or 20V ½ in. Drill-Driver and Impact Driver Combo and 20V 2.1 Gal. Wet/Dry Vac. These gift ideas provide solutions, inside the home and out.

With lower gas prices, Americans are hitting the road this holiday season in record numbers. To keep those tires inflated and improve gas mileage is the WORX 20V Power Share Portable Inflator

The WORX 20V Portable Inflator inflates tires to their recommended air pressure level. This include tires for cars, motorcycles, ATVs , trailers and bicycles, as well as air mattresses, sports equipment, and pool and beach inflatables.

Powered by a 20V 2.0Ah battery, the user-friendly inflator delivers up to 150 psi pressure and can fill a deflated standard 215/55R17 automobile tire from 0 to 36 psi in 4 minutes, 5 seconds. It can also fill four tires on a single charge.

The inflator features a digital LED gauge with an automatic stop to preset the desired psi rating. When used on vehicle tires, it takes the place of a tire gauge by reading the tire's psi level when connected to the valve stem. The inflator's pump automatically shuts off when the preset pressure is reached. This prevents over inflation and eliminates the need to repeatedly check the tire's pressure while inflating.

The inflator has an LED work light that also functions as a red or yellow flashing emergency light. Other features include a 2.3-ft., high-pressure hose and onboard storage for three adaptors to inflate sports balls and air mattresses.

The WORX 20V Power Share Portable Inflator [WORX 20V Power Share Portable Inflator __title__ ] (WX092L, $119.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers, including Lowes.com, Walmart.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger (WX092L.9, $69.99) also is available. It is covered by the WORX three-year, limited warranty.

The WORXNitro 20V Drill-Driver and 20V Impact Driver Combo incorporates high-performance brushless motors that run 50 percent longer and are 25 percent more powerful than conventional brushed motors. This hard-working duo is capable of tackling any number of DIY, construction, assembly and repair projects throughout the house and shop.

Both Nitro drivers are equipped with high-efficiency brushless motors that run cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors with brushes, resulting in smooth, reliable, maintenance-free operation and extended tool life.

The WORXNitro 20V Drill-Driver features a ½ in. all-metal chuck with 18+1 clutch positions for drilling holes in oak or driving screws in pine or drywall. The drill's, two-speed gearbox has no-load speeds of 0-450 and 0-2000 rpm. The drill's maximum torque is 531 in.-lbs., and the driver is capable of drilling 1-5/8 in. in wood and ½ in. in steel.

A cordless drill can handle multiple projects. It makes quick work of household tasks, such as installing brackets for drapery or blinds, drilling holes for drywall anchors, attaching cabinet hardware or bathroom fixtures, replacing door sets and hinges, and other assembling work.

The Nitro 20V impact driver has a ¼-inch chuck, and only accepts hex-shanked bits. These bits are gripped evenly on all six sides by the chuck to prevent slippage.

The impact driver features three speed ranges of 0-900; 0-2400 and 0-3000 no load rpm. The corresponding impact rates are 0-1200; 0-3300 and 0-4000 impacts-per-minute (ipm). A built-in electronic digital keypad changes speed/impact selection.

An impact driver sinks a variety of fasteners with rotational force (impacts), minimizing stripped screw heads. Because concussions are channeled to the fastener, there is no residual effect on the user's wrist or forearm. And with 2300 in.-lbs. of torque, the driver can manage the most demanding jobs.

The combo driver kit includes two 20V 2.0Ah max lithium batteries, a 1-hr. charger, two belt clips, one 2 in. and one double-ended screwdriver bit (slotted and Phillips) and a tool bag. Both 20V drive tools carry a three-year limited warranty.

The WORXNitro 20V Drill-Driver and 20V Impact Driver Combo Kit (WX960L, $199.99) is available at http://www.worx.com and online retailers including Target.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.

A great help around the house and in the shop to capture both dry and wet spills is the WORXNitro 20V 2.1 Gal. Wet/Dry Vac. It's compact, portable and offers three functions including dry pick up, wet spills, plus, a blower port to move debris.

The 6.8 lb. (with battery) wet/dry vac is powered by a 20V 4.0Ah Power Share battery and a brushless motor for longer run time and extended life. The vac features "HI" and "Eco" mode power settings. Eco mode is low speed for light duty jobs and conserves runtime. With the fully charged WORX 20V 4.0Ah battery, estimated runtime is 40 minutes using a combination of HI and Eco power settings.

The 2.1 gal. wet/dry vac has pliable hose that stretches to 6-1/2 ft. in length. The vac's liquid capacity is 0.8 gal. A separate port converts the vac to a blower. The vac is equipped with a rinseable and removable HEPA filter. The filter doesn't have to be removed for wet pick-ups.

The resin-constructed wet/dry vac has a built-in carrying handle, and an adjustable carrying strap. The battery compartment is enclosed and sealed, and features an exterior push-button battery charge level indicator. Hose accessories include a wide mouth attachment and a crevice tool.

Ideal for detailing, the go-anywhere wet/dry vac is great for vacuuming vehicle interiors, consoles, trunks and truck beds. It's also handy in boats and RVs for quick pick-ups. At home, it makes quick work of clearing crumbs from kitchen counters, food particles between cushions and chairs, absorbing dust from blinds and sills and wet spill accidents.

The WORX Portable Inflator, Drill-Driver Combo and the Wet/Dry Vac's 20V Power Share battery is compatible with more than 140 WORX 20V, 40V and 80V DIY and lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORXNitro 20V Power Share 2.1 Gal. Wet/Dry Vac (WX031L, $199.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger (WX031L.9, $139.99) also is expected to be available. The 20V 2.1 gal. Wet/Dry Vac is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

