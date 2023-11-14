WORX Launches Holiday Season With Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Jump start the holiday season with WORX Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales site-wide. From power tools, work support, lawn and garden, home and recreation products, accessories and more – there's bound to be the perfect gift and project starter to choose from.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jump start the holiday season with WORX Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales site-wide. From power tools, work support, lawn and garden, home and recreation products, accessories and more – there's bound to be the perfect gift and project starter to choose from.

No need to set the alarm clock Friday, November 24, WORX Black Friday sale kicks off at 9 am through 4 p.m. (EST) with a 25 percent discount site-wide. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (EST), it's 20 percent off and from 9 p.m. to midnight, there's 15 percent savings.

Stock up on wish list items before they run out. WORX 20V max lithium Power Share platform makes its 20V battery compatible with over 100 other WORX tools, including 20V, 40V and 80V lawn and garden, DIY tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

Consider the versatile WORXNitro 20V Brushless Switchdriver 2.0 (WX177L). This drill has two revolving ¼ in. chucks making it the ideal cordless drill for drilling holes and driving screws. Plus, it features a digital interface, greater torque and a high-efficiency brushless motor.

Drill a pilot hole, press a button and rotate to the other chuck to drive a screw. Switchdriver 2.0 speeds the process by eliminating add-on accessories and downtime. Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XsKXnpSnPI

The WORX 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver (WX240L) won't break the budget. This tool manages small DIY installation jobs and weighs only 1.5 lbs. The powered screwdriver fits conveniently in a pocket, purse, glove box or kitchen drawer.

The screwdriver has three pushbutton torque settings, allowing the user to easily handle delicate jobs without stripping screws. A progressive light display indicates the torque level to which the screwdriver is set.

Tired of mowing the lawn? Consider choosing a WORX Landroid robotic mower. Choose the mower based on lot size. Landroid S (WR165) covers areas up to 1/8 acre; Landroid M (WR147) is for lots up to ¼ acre and Landroid L (WR155) handles areas up to ½ acre. There are also a number of Landroid mower accessories to enhance the robotic mowers from Find My Landroid GPS locator and an anti-theft device to Radio Link, which expands signal strength and Landroid Garage Protection and more.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNE9z2WLJhc

Not to be outdone, Cyber Monday, November 27 celebrates the internet. WORX Cyber Monday deals will run all day with up to 50 percent off site-wide. WORX Landroid robotic mowers will be 30 percent off, excluding Landroid Vision.

Reach out to WORX social media links by visiting: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter: https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram: @WORXTools

