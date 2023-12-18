WORX Project Building Holiday Gifts for the Handyman at Home or the Worksite

WORX® last minute holiday gift ideas for the handyman are thoughtful and resourceful project builders at home or at the worksite. Tool lovers will appreciate the enhancements built into the Nitro Brushless Switchdriver™ 2.0, the versatility of WORX 20V 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw with ExacTrack™ or the portability of the Pegasus™ Folding Work Table and Sawhorse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WORX® last minute holiday gift ideas for the handyman are thoughtful and resourceful project builders at home or at the worksite. Tool lovers will appreciate the enhancements built into the Nitro Brushless Switchdriver™ 2.0, the versatility of WORX 20V 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw with ExacTrack™ or the portability of the Pegasus™ Folding Work Table and Sawhorse.

The second generation of the Switchdriver emerges as the WORXNitro Switchdriver 2.0 incorporating a digital interface, greater torque and a high-efficiency brushless motor. This unique drill has two revolving ¼ in. chucks. Drill a pilot hole, press a button and rotate to the other chuck to drive a screw.

The brushless Switchdriver 2.0 has a variable-speed Lo/Hi switch and provides no-load speeds of 0-450 and 0-1700 rpm. The versatile driver's maximum torque is 443 in.-lbs.

The drill's digital keypads with the screw driving icon electronically changes clutch settings from 1-9. Nine is the highest torque setting for driving longer, stubborn fasteners into hardwoods while, number one is for driving smaller screws into softer materials.

Switchdriver 2.0 electronically slows its speed and pulses, based on the material's resistance, until the screw is flush to the surface. This feature provides professional results and helps eliminate "runout" from the head of the fastener.

The second digital keypad has a drill icon. With this keypad, the user adjusts speed, depending on the material. The patented dual rotating chuck is synchronized with the digital interface to allow the working mode to automatically switch as the user rotates the chuck.

The WORXNitro Brushless Switchdriver 2.0 includes a 20V max lithium 2.0Ah battery, a 1-hour, 2-amp charger and 6 bits; 2 in. PH2 screwdriver bit, 3PC 1/8 in. hex-shank HSS drill bit, and 2PC 3/32 in. hex-shank HSS drill bits, belt clip and carrying bag. The tool is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORXNitro Brushless Switchdriver 2.0 (WX177L, $129.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including walmart.com, target.com, tractorsupply.com and Amazon. A bare tool version WX177L.9, $89.99) also is available.

When it comes to ripping dimensional lumber where a straight line is essential, consider WORX 20V 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw with ExacTrack. What makes WORX ExacTrack different is that a track saw guide is an integral part of the saw's base, making to help ensure straight cuts.

Homeowners who don't own a circular saw will find this 20V circular saw extremely handy. To rip a sheet of plywood with ExacTrack, simply clamp 1x material to the desired width and mark the cut line. The 1x stock also functions like a fence on a table saw. Begin the cut with ExacTrack gliding on top of the 1x stock for the duration of the cut. This makes long rip cuts easy for all skill levels. When not set for ripping, ExacTrack can be returned to its standard position for cross-cuts and other cutting operations.

Weighing 6 lbs., the circular saw is compact and lightweight. It's powered by a 20V 2.0Ah max lithium battery and 3600 rpm (no-load) motor. The saw's maximum depth of cut is 2 in. at 90° and bevel capacity is up to 50°.

The 6-1/2 in. circular saw features a rubber overmold comfort grip and a spindle lock for fast and convenient blade changes. Also included is one 20V 2.0Ah battery, charger, and a 24-tooth, carbide-tipped saw blade. The saw is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX 20V 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw with ExacTrack (WX530L, $119.99) is available at worx.com, and online retailers including menards.com, homedepot.com, lowees.com and Amazon.

Not every workbench fits in the trunk of a car, stores in a corner of the garage or sets up ready to go in seconds. Those qualities and more are present in the WORX Pegasus™ Folding Work Table and Sawhorse. This portable, double-duty workbench provides a flat working surface with two built-in channels that house two, 18 in. quick-clamps. Plus, random table slots on the tabletop hold clamp dogs to help secure workpieces.

The innovative workstation is able to interlock with other Pegasus tabletops (optional) through Link-Lock, a method of connecting two workstations together. Combined, this expanded work surface area is handy for cutting 2x4s, sheet goods and other materials.

Plus, the addition of a second Pegasus creates two sawhorses with notched slots at the ends to load two, 2x4s. The 2x4's help elevate 4x8 sheet goods, such as plywood for clamping and cutting. Once elevated, there's clearance to prevent cutting into the sawhorse.

The Pegasus quick-clamps reside in the table top's channels and secure wood for cutting, glue-ups or sanding. Their maximum clamping width is 18-1/4 in. For storage, the clamps can be locked in place beneath the table when Pegasus is used as a sawhorse.

Converting from work table to a sawhorse is quick and easy. The tabletop's extension wings are braced with struts. By releasing the struts, the table wings fold down and lay flat until converted back into the work table. The Pegasus Work Table and Sawhorse weighs 35 lbs. When set up as a sawhorse, it supports loads up to 1,000 lbs. The work table's height is 32 in. When folded for storage or transport, it measures 35-1/2 x 15-3/4 in x 6 in.

Other features include recessed tool cavities to hold fasteners, and frequently used tools, plus a folding tool tray at the base of the work table.

The WORX Pegasus Folding Work Table (WX051, $149.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including homedepot.com, walmart.com, target.com and Amazon. The work table is backed by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

Reach out to WORX social media links, including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter: https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram: @WORXTools

Media Contact

Mike Mangan, MKM Communications, 847-255-1903, [email protected], www.worx.com

SOURCE WORX