WORX Time-Saving Holiday Gifts for Gardeners Help Manage Home Landscapes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gardeners appreciate owning tools that are efficient and make jobs easier. WORX® suggests three of their popular tools for this endeavor, including the 20V GT Revolution Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with 4.0Ah battery, the WORX 40V Leafjet Blower or the 20V 5 in. Pruning Saw.

The full-featured WORX 20V GT Revolution Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower has an adjustable shaft to match the user's height and posture for comfortable trimming and edging.

The trimmer also features Command Feed™ that advances trimmer line instantly. With Command Feed, the user electronically controls when to feed more line by pressing a pushbutton activator. When it's time to change spools, the user doesn't have to go far. A pre-wound spool replacement cartridge holder is attached to the trimmer's shaft for easy access. WORX snap-in spool system makes changing spools quick and easy.

The trimmer's cutting head ratchets from 0 to 90°. This feature allows the user to easily trim beneath decks and picnic tables, between shrubs and other obstructed areas.

The 3-in-1 trimmer/edger/mini-mower is a powerful grass trimmer, a precision edger, and a mini-mower – all in one. Its twist-and-edge feature easily converts the trimmer into a wheeled, walk-behind edger for edging driveways, sidewalks and walkways.

When the wheels are fastened to the back of the trimmer's guard, they are 3 in. off the ground, which is the optimum cutting height for mowing. The mini-mower is handy when trimming narrow strips of grass like those between houses.

Balanced, lightweight (5.5 lbs.) and highly maneuverable, the GT trimmer has a 12 in. cutting swath, metal guard and an adjustable front-assist handle.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9aYpaD-0Rg

The WORX 20V GT Revolution Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower (WG170.3, $149.99) includes a 20V 4.0Ah max lithium battery, charger, and three trimmer spools. It's available at worx.com and online retailers including walmart.com, target.com and Amazon.

Leaves, grass clippings and other yard debris are no match for the WORXNitro 40V Leafjet Blower. This lightweight 6.6 lb. blower packs a punch with its 620 cfm rating and an air speed of 165 mph.

Its unique design drives both air speed and volume with an innovative inline brushless motor. Engineered to perform, this duo-function blower is powered by two WORX 20V Power Share PRO 4.0Ah max lithium batteries to deliver 40V of power.

The variable-speed blower with turbo boost has two WORX Power Share PRO 20V 4.0Ah intelligent batteries. Each cell is individually wrapped in thermoplastic to dissipate heat, provide impact resistance and maximize power. The Power Share PRO batteries are compatible with more than 140 WORX 20V, 40V and 80V lawn and garden, DIY and lifestyle products for convenience and cost efficiency.

The blower has three speed options. The user can choose between high-speed air or high-volume air mode. At a max of 165 mph, high-speed mode dislodges leaves and debris from thick, grassy areas, while the high-volume mode is ideal for hard surfaces or larger areas.

Not just for fall, the blower excels at removing grass clippings off sidewalks, walkways and driveways. It helps clear dust, dirt and debris from garage floors. In Snowbelt regions, the blower can clear dry snow dustings from vehicles, front steps, and patios.

The Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower includes two 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries with charge-level indicators, and a 4-amp dual-port battery charger. The Leafjet blower is covered by the WORX five-year limited warranty.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVmIOv3u3Q4

The WORX Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower with inline brushless motor (WG585, $249.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including walmart.com, target.com and Amazon. A bare tool version (WG585.9, $139.99), minus the batteries and charger, also is available at worx.com.

Finding the WORX 20V Power Share 5 in. Pruning Saw under the tree this holiday season would put a smile on any gardener's face. This portable powered pruning saw is highly maneuverable and easily removes dead or broken branches up to 4 in. diameter. It's a landscape helper when it comes to storm cleanup and general year-round pruning maintenance.

The compact pruning saw weighs only 3.86 lbs. (with battery) and cuts in confined spaces that are not readily accessible to full-size chainsaw. Its 5-in. bar removes limbs from branches up to 4 in. diameter from a standing tree, or 10 in. diameter branches if the tree has been felled.

The pruning saw also can be equipped with a WORX optional extension pole (WA4301), which provides just over 4 ft. of reach.

The saw's offset bar and chain provide an unobstructed line-of-sight for making precise cuts. The 5-in. bar has a reduced-kickback chain with a 1/4 in. pitch and a cut rate of 18.4 ft./sec.

Turning the large dial on the side of the saw sets the proper chain tension. The saw's automatic chain lubrication system includes a reservoir with an oil-level indicator, showing when a refill is needed.

For user protection, the saw is equipped with a retractable bar and chain guard, as well as a guarded handle design to deflect flying debris. The bar and chain guard automatically retract when cutting from above and can be easily retracted manually when under-cutting is required.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HJm6pmYxLw

The WORX 20V Power Share 5 in. Pruning Saw (WG324, $159.99) includes one 20V, 2.0Ah battery; a 20V, 2-amp charger; and a bar and chain sheath. It is available atworx.com and online retailers including Walmart.com, menards.com, target.com and Amazon. The pruning saw is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

Reach out to WORX social media at: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter, https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest, http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram, @WORXTools





