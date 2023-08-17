Wound Care Expert Seana Rutherford Announces The Launch Of New Wound Care Consulting Company

"Decades of experience in wound care have given me a deep understanding of the clinical aspects, but it's the intersection of this field with legal elements that often pose challenges to healthcare providers." Tweet this

"Decades of experience in wound care have given me a deep understanding of the clinical aspects, but it's the intersection of this field with legal elements that often pose challenges to healthcare providers," said Ms. Rutherford. "Our new consulting firm aims to provide an innovative solution to this, helping to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare and law with a focus on wound care."

The consulting company will offer comprehensive legal consulting services for wound care, including legal case reviews, risk assessment, advice on compliance with regulatory standards, and expert witness testimony. It's the first firm of its kind, drawing from Rutherford's extensive background in both wound care and legal consultation.

Ms. Rutherford added, "There's a real need for specialized knowledge in this area, and we're ready to deliver. We want to help law firms across the nation obtain the wound care expertise they seek to be as successful as possible while representing their clients."

Throughout her distinguished career, Seana Rutherford has demonstrated a commitment to best practices and patient-focused care. She has served in various roles, from direct patient care to a role as CEO at one of Cleveland, Ohio's top wound care practices, and her expertise is widely recognized within the industry. This broad-ranging experience which includes the highest certifications in wound care makes her uniquely equipped to lead this venture.

For more information about the services offered by this new legal wound care consulting company, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://legalwoundcareconsulting.com/ or call (216) 331-6750.

About Seana Rutherford

Seana has been a licensed nurse for the last 15 years and a working Nurse Practitioner since 2015. Overseeing our team of clinicians, Seana is distinctively qualified as a Certified Wound Specialist under the American Board of Wound Management. Additionally, she is Wound Care Certified under the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy, where she is a Clinical Preceptor. Her experience is extensive across the continuum of care with clinical experience in hospitals, home care, long-term care, and domiciliary care settings.

As a Nurse Practitioner, Seana's clinical practice continues to be based in wound care. She functions as a Nurse Practitioner treating both acute and chronic wounds in patients across the lifespan, primarily focused in the long-term care setting. Her education, training, and experience have made her intently familiar with the standards of care applicable to cases involving patient wound care management — expertise that makes Seana invaluable to legal teams that require the most recent evidence-based knowledge to determine if the standard of care was met.

Media Contact

Seana Rutherford, Legal Wound Care Consultanting, 1 (216) 331-6750, [email protected], https://legalwoundcareconsulting.com/

SOURCE Legal Wound Care Consulting