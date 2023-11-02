Wounded Warrior Project Partners with The Honor Foundation Once Again For 2023

WWP's grant will help THF grow its mission to support members of the SOF community transitioning from military to civilian life and its vision of reaching and serving the entire Special Operations Forces enterprise. Post this

"Wounded Warrior Project and THF share a common goal to build a network of support for our veterans. This grant is invaluable to the expansion of our programs and will aid in our ability to help change the lives of members of the SOF community and their families. We're so grateful to WWP and the many years of support and partnership they have given us, and we know our continued collective work will help create a true ecosystem of support for our veterans," says Matt Stevens, CEO of THF.

THF's program helps SOF operators navigate the change from military to civilian life and careers through an executive-education style transition curriculum that combines one-on-one executive coaching and industry mentorship, three months of class instruction, and access to an elite, nationwide professional network. The servicemen and women that have matriculated through the program, over 2,200 to date, are infusing businesses, corporations, and communities with leadership, innovation, and service. WWP has long been an advocate for this work, and this grant strengthens each organization's effort to help the special operations forces community succeed in their journey after active-duty service.

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 2,200+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Liberty, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN and a virtual program (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

