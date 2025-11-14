Woven Health Collective Wins Four Honors at 39th Annual Rx Club Show

"We believe in the power of authentic storytelling to create meaningful change," said Dennis Leahy, Woven's Chief Creative Officer. Post this

The Rx Club only considers concept and execution, not budget or media spend, making these honors a true testament to creative excellence.

Award categories and winning campaigns:

Corporate identity: "New Name. Same Heart," a rebrand of the company itself

Social media: "SIMS 30th Anniversary," of providing mental health services

Social media: "Don't be remembered like this," suicide prevention campaign

Patient story video: SKYCLARYS "Making Moves," documentaries

"Notably, three of these projects were created by the Boundless Life Sciences team prior to their recent integration into Woven," said Jeanne Martel, Woven's CEO. "Their pioneering digital and creative work now enriches our unified approach to delivering uniquely integrated solutions for our clients."

About Woven Health Collective

Woven is a creative, communications, and strategy company that partners with biopharma clients to translate complex science into powerful stories that drive impact. With a unified approach, deep health care expertise, and cutting-edge technology, Woven delivers novel, client-centric solutions across the product lifecycle. Visit wovenhc.com for more information.

