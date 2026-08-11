Woven Works Introduces the SENSETM Innovation Method to Drive Proven, Feasible Near-Term Innovation

New method helps CPG brands de-risk innovation, validate opportunities earlier, and move from idea to market-ready execution with greater speed and confidence
FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WovenWorksTM today announced the launch of the SENSETM Innovation Method, a human-centered innovation method designed to help consumer packaged goods companies identify meaningful growth opportunities, make smarter investment decisions, and bring new ideas to market faster.
The launch comes as CPG organizations face mounting pressure from shifting consumer expectations, rising costs, increasing competition, and greater scrutiny around innovation investments. As brands work to drive growth, improve efficiency, and justify spending, many struggle to identify which opportunities are most likely to create sustainable growth and measurable business value. The SENSETM Innovation Method was developed to help organizations navigate those challenges with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.
What makes SENSETM different is its ability to connect innovation strategy to successful commercialization. Built on decades of experience across consumer insights, brand strategy, packaging, engineering, prototyping, and commercialization, SENSETM helps organizations move beyond ideation and toward innovations that can be confidently developed, scaled, and brought to market. By combining human-centered discovery with rapid visualization, tangible experiences, feasibility assessment, and validation, the method helps teams identify opportunities that are not only desirable to consumers, but also feasible to produce, viable for the business, and built to succeed in market.
"Organizations don't need more ideas. They need a better way to determine which innovation investments are worth pursuing." said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks. "SENSETM helps clients focus resources on the opportunities with the greatest potential for growth, validate them earlier, and move forward with greater clarity and speed."
Built for organizations seeking innovation that can create meaningful impact today while positioning brands for future growth. From new product platforms and brand stretches to packaging innovation, line extensions, and new consumption occasions, the method helps organizations identify opportunities with both near-term relevance and long-term potential.
Unlike innovation methods that stop at concepts, SENSETM is designed to help organizations move closer to real-world execution. Through rapid visualization, prototyping, packaging exploration, validation, and feasibility assessment, WovenWorks brings concepts to life earlier in the process, allowing teams to evaluate consumer demand, operational realities, manufacturing considerations, and business viability before major investments are made. The result is a more efficient path from concept to commercialization, helping teams focus time, budget, and resources on the ideas with the strongest potential to scale.
SENSETM also reflects WovenWorks' unique packaging advantage. The firm's deep expertise in brand strategy, packaging structure, materials, manufacturing realities, retail environments, and consumer behavior allows the method to go beyond concept development, help clients pressure-test ideas against the factors that often determine whether an idea succeeds in market or stalls before launch.
About WovenWorks
WovenWorks is a strategic innovation, brand, packaging, and experience design consultancy that helps organizations uncover opportunities for growth and transform them into commercially viable solutions. By combining consumer insight, strategy, design, engineering, prototyping, and commercialization expertise, WovenWorks helps clients create solutions that work for people, brands, and businesses.
Learn more at wovenworksglobal.com
Media Contact
Lisa Spathis, WovenWorks, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.wovenworksglobal.com
SOURCE WovenWorks
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