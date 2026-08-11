Woven Works Introduces the SENSETM Innovation Method to Drive Proven, Feasible Near-Term Innovation

"Organizations don't need more ideas. They need a better way to determine which innovation investments are worth pursuing." said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks. Post this

What makes SENSETM different is its ability to connect innovation strategy to successful commercialization. Built on decades of experience across consumer insights, brand strategy, packaging, engineering, prototyping, and commercialization, SENSETM helps organizations move beyond ideation and toward innovations that can be confidently developed, scaled, and brought to market. By combining human-centered discovery with rapid visualization, tangible experiences, feasibility assessment, and validation, the method helps teams identify opportunities that are not only desirable to consumers, but also feasible to produce, viable for the business, and built to succeed in market.

"Organizations don't need more ideas. They need a better way to determine which innovation investments are worth pursuing." said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks. "SENSETM helps clients focus resources on the opportunities with the greatest potential for growth, validate them earlier, and move forward with greater clarity and speed."

Built for organizations seeking innovation that can create meaningful impact today while positioning brands for future growth. From new product platforms and brand stretches to packaging innovation, line extensions, and new consumption occasions, the method helps organizations identify opportunities with both near-term relevance and long-term potential.

Unlike innovation methods that stop at concepts, SENSETM is designed to help organizations move closer to real-world execution. Through rapid visualization, prototyping, packaging exploration, validation, and feasibility assessment, WovenWorks brings concepts to life earlier in the process, allowing teams to evaluate consumer demand, operational realities, manufacturing considerations, and business viability before major investments are made. The result is a more efficient path from concept to commercialization, helping teams focus time, budget, and resources on the ideas with the strongest potential to scale.

SENSETM also reflects WovenWorks' unique packaging advantage. The firm's deep expertise in brand strategy, packaging structure, materials, manufacturing realities, retail environments, and consumer behavior allows the method to go beyond concept development, help clients pressure-test ideas against the factors that often determine whether an idea succeeds in market or stalls before launch.

About WovenWorks

WovenWorks is a strategic innovation, brand, packaging, and experience design consultancy that helps organizations uncover opportunities for growth and transform them into commercially viable solutions. By combining consumer insight, strategy, design, engineering, prototyping, and commercialization expertise, WovenWorks helps clients create solutions that work for people, brands, and businesses.

Learn more at wovenworksglobal.com

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, WovenWorks, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.wovenworksglobal.com

SOURCE WovenWorks