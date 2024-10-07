Wovenbyrd Debuts Expanded Sofa Collection With Motion, Power, and Real Leather Styles

Celebrating its third appearance at this prestigious event in High Point, Wovenbyrd is set to impress attendees with its trend-setting product line designed to inspire customers to build a restful sanctuary at home. Post this

"Building on our earlier introductions to the sofa category, we are excited to enhance our assortment of offerings to include motion, power, and real leather. This investment will give the brand even greater credibility in the home furnishings category and position us to attract a broader customer base," expressed Ty Baucum, CEO and President of 7th Haven Inc.

Wovenbyrd's pioneering approach includes utilizing durable performance fabrics and recycled materials, ensuring that every piece adds aesthetic value to homes while promoting sustainability. These innovations reflect the brand's dedication to combining luxury with functionality, providing furniture that is built to last and designed to impress.

Attendees of the High Point Market are invited to experience Wovenbyrd's expanded collection, which seamlessly integrates style, comfort, and eco-friendly practices. The team is eager to share their passion for modern design and sustainability with industry professionals, exchange ideas, and further enhance their product offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

"We are fanatic about style and driven by livable function. With our expanded offerings, we aim to build new retail and wholesale relationships and expand our end-consumer reach with products we are all proud of," says Ty.

Wovenbyrd was recently named "B2B Retailer of the Year" at the 2024 B2B eCommerce Association Awards. The award recognizes Wovenbyrd's success in leveraging advanced B2B functionality to elevate its brand and expand its reach beyond DTC sales into new, untapped markets.

About Wovenbyrd

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Wovenbyrd offers a comprehensive range of casual modern design furniture. With a focus on impeccable design, high-quality materials, and exceptional customer service, Wovenbyrd aims to transform any space into a comfortable, stylish haven. For more information, please visit wovenbyrd.com.

Media Contact

Ty Baucum, Wovenbyrd, 1 6464632571, [email protected], https://wovenbyrd.com/

