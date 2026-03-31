WovenWorks™ Appoints Lisbet Gutierrez as Vice President of Client Success

"This role brings together everything I care about — strong client partnerships, talented teams, and work that delivers impact," said Lisbet Gutierrez. "WovenWorks™ has built something truly differentiated, and I'm excited to help our clients and our people grow together." Post this

Gutierrez brings more than a decade of experience leading complex client relationships across global brand, design, and consulting organizations. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Engagement at Wolff Olins, following nearly nine years at Landor, where she progressed from Director to Head of Client Services and ultimately Executive Director. Across her career, Gutierrez has led multimillion‑dollar global programs, partnered directly with C‑suite executives, and built high‑performing client services teams known for strategic thinking, operational rigor, and lasting client impact.

"Bringing Lisbet onto our management team strengthens our ability to grow the right way," said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks™. "She has a proven track record of guiding teams, scaling relationships, and driving results, and her impact on our clients will be unmistakable."

"This role brings together everything I care about — strong client partnerships, talented teams, and work that delivers impact," said Lisbet Gutierrez. "WovenWorks™ has built something truly differentiated, and I'm excited to help our clients and our people grow together."

This hire comes at a pivotal moment for WovenWorks™, following the completion of its integration and brand launch, as the firm continues to help clients move faster, stay aligned, and make more confident decisions across the packaging journey.

About WovenWorks™

WovenWorks™ is a packaging strategy and design partner delivering cohesive, consumer‑driven solutions with measurable results. With 30+ years across brand building, structural packaging, engineering, and production, WovenWorks™ unifies insights, strategy, structure, graphics, testing, and manufacturing into one seamless process.

We believe iconic brands are woven with precision and purpose. As expert "weavers," we approach packaging as a holistic system, interlacing brand expression, performance, and production to create solutions that look exceptional, work reliably, and elevate every consumer touchpoint.

Learn more at wovenworksglobal.com

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, WovenWorks, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.wovenworksglobal.com

SOURCE WovenWorks