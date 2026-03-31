WovenWorks™ Appoints Lisbet Gutierrez as Vice President of Client Success

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WovenWorks™, a brand and packaging strategy and design partner delivering cohesive, consumer‑driven solutions with measurable results, today announced the appointment of Lisbet Gutierrez as Vice President of Client Success. The addition strengthens WovenWorks™' leadership team as the firm continues to deepen partnerships with leading CPG brands and accelerate client growth across its integrated platform.
In her role, Gutierrez will lead WovenWorks™' client growth function, overseeing a team of Client Success Directors while maintaining executive sponsorship of several of the firm's most strategic client relationships. She will be responsible for shaping the vision, methodology, and best practices for how WovenWorks™ cultivates long‑term partnerships, drives year‑over‑year account growth, and delivers exceptional client experiences at scale.
Gutierrez brings more than a decade of experience leading complex client relationships across global brand, design, and consulting organizations. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Engagement at Wolff Olins, following nearly nine years at Landor, where she progressed from Director to Head of Client Services and ultimately Executive Director. Across her career, Gutierrez has led multimillion‑dollar global programs, partnered directly with C‑suite executives, and built high‑performing client services teams known for strategic thinking, operational rigor, and lasting client impact.
"Bringing Lisbet onto our management team strengthens our ability to grow the right way," said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks™. "She has a proven track record of guiding teams, scaling relationships, and driving results, and her impact on our clients will be unmistakable."
"This role brings together everything I care about — strong client partnerships, talented teams, and work that delivers impact," said Lisbet Gutierrez. "WovenWorks™ has built something truly differentiated, and I'm excited to help our clients and our people grow together."
This hire comes at a pivotal moment for WovenWorks™, following the completion of its integration and brand launch, as the firm continues to help clients move faster, stay aligned, and make more confident decisions across the packaging journey.
About WovenWorks™
WovenWorks™ is a packaging strategy and design partner delivering cohesive, consumer‑driven solutions with measurable results. With 30+ years across brand building, structural packaging, engineering, and production, WovenWorks™ unifies insights, strategy, structure, graphics, testing, and manufacturing into one seamless process.
We believe iconic brands are woven with precision and purpose. As expert "weavers," we approach packaging as a holistic system, interlacing brand expression, performance, and production to create solutions that look exceptional, work reliably, and elevate every consumer touchpoint.
Learn more at wovenworksglobal.com
Media Contact
Lisa Spathis, WovenWorks, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.wovenworksglobal.com
SOURCE WovenWorks
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