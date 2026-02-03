WovenWorks™ Brand Launch / Rebrand Announcement - WovenWorks™ Brand Launch: After a Successful Integration, Two Established Packaging Leaders Emerge as One

"Our company has transformed dramatically over the past year, and the integration is now complete," said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks™. "This new name captures not just who we are today, but who we're becoming. Post this

A New Name for a New Era

"Our company has transformed dramatically over the past year, and the integration is now complete," said Sean Bisceglia, CEO of WovenWorks™. "This new name captures not just who we are today, but who we're becoming. We've unified decades of expertise across brand strategy, design, structure, engineering, prototyping, and consumer insights to help clients move faster, work smarter, and win in market."

The name WovenWorks™ represents the company's core belief: iconic brands aren't assembled from parts; they are woven with precision, purpose, and vision.

Why The Name Change

The shift to WovenWorks™ marks the next step in the firm's evolution following Product Ventures' acquisition of COHO Creative in early 2025. What began as two complementary organizations has grown into a single, integrated innovation powerhouse with one mission:

To elevate the consumer experience by uniting every strand of the packaging journey into a continuous, collaborative thread.

WovenWorks™ was created in response to evolving market demands, helping brands move faster, stay aligned, and make more confident decisions across the packaging journey.

Unlike traditional agencies that hand off work between siloed teams, WovenWorks™ integrates insights, strategy, structure, graphics, engineering, testing, and production, all under one roof. This approach eliminates inefficiencies, accelerates speed to market, and strengthens brand impact across every touchpoint.

Leadership Perspective

"This rebrand unifies two essential factors in effective brand building," said Angelique Bellmer Krembs, former Regional CMO for PepsiCo Beverages, co‑founder of The Band of Sisters, and co‑author of You Should Smile More: How to Dismantle Gender Bias in the Workplace. "Product Ventures' legacy of packaging innovation combined with COHO's expertise in brand strategy and creative delivers what every brand needs to win at shelf. WovenWorks™ highlights the conviction that packaging is more than just a vessel, and understands how every strand of the packaging journey matters to deliver brand-building results."

"What matters most to clients is getting to meaningful business outcomes faster," said John Gleason, founder and president of A Better View Strategic Consulting, and former Procter & Gamble executive. "By aligning structural innovation, brand thinking, and execution, WovenWorks™ helps brands unlock momentum that would otherwise be lost in handoffs and delays."

About WovenWorks™

WovenWorks™ is a packaging strategy and design partner delivering cohesive, consumer driven‑ solutions with measurable results. With 30+ years across brand building, structural packaging, engineering, and production, we unify insights, strategy, structure, graphics, testing, and manufacturing into one seamless process.

We believe iconic brands are woven with precision and purpose. As expert "weavers," we approach packaging as a holistic system, interlacing brand expression, performance, and production to create solutions that look exceptional, work reliably, and elevate every consumer touchpoint.

Our team brings deep expertise across the entire packaging journey, enabling us to solve complex challenges, speed time to ‑market, and deliver meaningful commercial impact. At WovenWorks™, packaging becomes more than a vessel. With a results driven‑ mindset, it becomes a powerful growth asset.

Learn more at wovenworksglobal.com

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, LJS, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.wovenworksglobal.com

SOURCE WovenWorks™