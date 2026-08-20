WOW Presents Plus Unveils Expanded Drag Race UK Lineup Ahead of and Alongside 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Season 8

World of Wonder has announced an expanded lineup of Drag Race UK programming premiering exclusively on its global streaming service WOW Presents Plus, giving fans even more ways to experience all things Drag Race UK. Post this

The UK Hun Tea with Raven Podcast

Available to stream on WOWPP beginning August 13, 2026

Drag superstar Raven invites past crowned queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK into her flat for an intimate, unfiltered conversation about their journey to the crown, their triumphs and the tea they couldn't spill — until now.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Rewind Hosted by Angeria Paris VanMichaels Available to stream on WOWPP beginning August 20, 2026

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Rewind takes a hilarious trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most unforgettable moments from seven seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and three seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World. The show features iconic runway looks, legendary performances, outrageous comedy, and unforgettable drama, as it celebrates the very best of Drag Race UK.

Hey Boo: RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 8

Available to stream on WOWPP beginning September 4, 2026

While still on set in the immediate aftermath of elimination, queens get one last chance to spill the tea, reflect and vent before they hit the road. From rapid-fire questions backstage, to secretly watching their competitors through the two-way mirror, to their final taxi ride home, Hey Boo captures the raw, funny and unfiltered moments after a queen's Drag Race journey comes to an end.

Fashion Photo RuView: RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 8

Available to stream on WOWPP beginning September 8, 2026

Global superstar and UK crowned queen Lawrence Chaney joins fan favorite Raven on the hit show Fashion Photo RuView. Together they "toot and boot" the Drag Race UK Season 8 mainstage runway fashions.

Goodbye Goodbye Goodbye: RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 8 with Kyran Thrax

Available to stream on WOWPP beginning September 9, 2026

After we watch a queen sashays away each week, Kyran Thrax gives them a call to say hello — and goodbye, goodbye, goodbye. The Drag Race UK winner gets the first post-elimination debrief, digging into fan reactions and burning questions fans want answered.

World of Wonder Co-Founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said: "The queens of Drag

Race UK have given us eight seasons of unforgettable looks, laughs, lip syncs and moments that deserve to live on long after the runway lights go down. WOWPP's new line-up guarantees to deliver, and extend the Drag Race experience."

ABOUT RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK SEASON 8

Hello, Hello, Hello! Mama's back with a brand-new set of crown-hungry queens. RuPaul returns with twelve sassy, snatched and seriously talented queens — Alik, Anita Piss, Coral-Hole Mandi, The Delta Quadrant, Flesh, KY Kelly, Lucky Roy Singh, ma_danni_x, Mocha, Naya Thorn, Paris Baby and Tequila Thirst — ready to race for glory. Across ten weeks, the queens will compete in a variety of iconic challenges designed to test their drag skillsets to the max, from show-stopping performances to jaw-dropping runway looks. Each week's winner will receive a coveted RuPeter badge, while the bottom queens must Lip Sync For Their Life — and risk elimination. Ultimately, one queen will snatch the crown, a £25,000 cash prize and the title of the UK's Next Drag Race Superstar.

RuPaul leads the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, with a new lineup of celebrity guest judges to be announced.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 8 premieres September 3 on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, excluding the UK and Canada.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is a World of Wonder original production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, and Johnni Javier.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, Banff's Impact Award and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

www.worldofwonder.com / @worldofwonder

Media Contact

Kelly Dirck, World of Wonder, 1 3236036300, [email protected], wowpresentsplus.com

SOURCE World of Wonder