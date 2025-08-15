WP Canada Recognizes Stenner Wealth Partners+ as 5-Star Advisory Team Award Winner in 2025

The Stenner Wealth Partners+ team earns national recognition for excellence in ultra-high-net-worth advisory services.

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth Professional (WP) Canada has officially named Stenner Wealth Partners+ (SWP+) at CG Wealth Management Canada and USA to its prestigious 5-Star Advisory Teams 2025 list, recognizing the firm as one of the country's top-performing multi-advisor teams. The list highlights teams that exemplify exceptional client service, strategic execution, and innovation in the evolving wealth management landscape.

Operating out of Vancouver and Toronto, SWP+, an elite unit within CG Wealth Management, distinguishes itself through an intentional and exclusive client approach, onboarding only six to eight new clients per year. The team serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and foundations with generally a minimum of $25 million in net worth or $10 million in investable assets.

Honourees were selected through investor nominations and assessed on their ability to elevate team-driven advisory models. Notably, SWP+ performance has remained very positive through what senior portfolio manager Thane Stenner, CIM®, FCSI®, Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor, describes as "one of the most volatile periods of time" the team has had to face.

"In this industry, you're only going to fly as high as the quality of the people on your team," said Stenner. "Our team is composed of well-trained members who are good communicators, which all enhances the client experience."

A cornerstone of the SWP+ model is frequent and proactive client engagement, with outreach ranging from 25 to 60 touchpoints annually. "When things get really volatile, we crank up the communication level more," added Stenner of his team's responsiveness.

SWP+ also engages in deep market research, drawing insights from over 50 sources to inform tactical capital shifts. In December 2024, the team de-risked portfolios significantly prior to the market swoon of a 20-25% downturn. Noted Stenner, "We shifted out of a lot of the parts of the markets globally that were overvalued. We raised cash quite significantly and also repositioned more into commodities. The good news is that commodities have done really well year to date."

That foresight has paid off. During the market downturn from February to early April 2025, the firm's elevated cash reserves enabled strategic reinvestment. "We started buying very aggressively during that period, and markets rallied in the months after. We've been very tactical this year and moved things around a lot in order to protect capital on the downside and try to participate somewhat on the upside," said Stenner.

With its highly disciplined strategy, SWP+ continues to set the bar in ultra-high-net-worth advisory services and is arguably Canada's top-rated wealth advisory team serving ultra-high-net-worth investors and family offices.

Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner, CIM®, FCSI® of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada and USA is an industry expert with over 25 years of experience. His team is renowned for its bespoke wealth solutions, exceptional client service, and global reach.

Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley/Graystone Consulting, where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients. His prior team was also ranked the #1 California-based team on the Barron's Top Consultants List. Stenner graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner's unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets, including the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, Canadian Family Offices & BNN Bloomberg.

About Stenner Wealth Partners+

Stenner Wealth Partners+ (SWP+) is an in-person/virtual Multi-Family Office/Outsourced CIO Consulting team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective. SWP+ serves Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. Client Range of Net Worths: between $25M To $3B+. They strategically limit new client engagements, onboarding only six to eight new key relationships annually to ensure a highly personalized and focused approach. SWP+ is a member of Canadian Family Offices.

About CG Wealth Management

The global wealth management business is entrusted with C$125.3 billion in client assets.1 The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity Group (CG Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, family offices, Donor Advised Funds (DAFs), and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of each client. 1Canaccord Genuity Annual Report, June 30, 2025.

For more news and information about Stenner Wealth Partners+, visit www.StennerWealthPartners.com. Follow Thane Stenner and Stenner Wealth Partners+ on LinkedIn. Thane Stenner and Stenner Wealth Partners+, Member of Canadian Family Offices.

