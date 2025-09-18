WP SitePlan Launches White-Label WordPress Service for Marketing Agencies

"Agencies want to grow, but they're often bogged down with maintenance requests," said Cody Vance, Lead Developer at WP SitePlan. "Our white-label service gives them freedom. They keep the client relationship, and we take care of the technical work. It's a win-win for everyone." Post this

WP SitePlan brings credibility and experience to the table. Its team has supported hundreds of WordPress sites with core, plugin, and theme updates; daily backups; firewall protection; and performance monitoring. According to recent industry data, over 40% of all websites run on WordPress, making ongoing maintenance one of the most in-demand yet underserved services for marketing agencies.

Agencies interested in adding maintenance services under their own brand can learn more here. WP SitePlan offers tiered plans designed to fit different client needs, from basic site monitoring to enterprise-level support.

