WP SitePlan Launches White-Label WordPress Service for Marketing Agencies

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WP SitePlan today announced the launch of its new WordPress white-label service, designed for digital marketing agencies that do not currently provide WordPress website maintenance. The service allows agencies to deliver branded, professional maintenance solutions to their clients while WP SitePlan manages the technical work behind the scenes. This launch matters because it creates a new, recurring revenue stream for agencies without the need to hire, train, or manage additional staff.
For many agencies, WordPress maintenance is a missed opportunity. Sites need ongoing updates, security checks, and backups, but these services can be time-consuming and resource-heavy to provide in-house. By partnering with WP SitePlan, agencies can now scale their offerings, improve client retention, and capture new revenue with minimal lift.
WP SitePlan brings credibility and experience to the table. Its team has supported hundreds of WordPress sites with core, plugin, and theme updates; daily backups; firewall protection; and performance monitoring. According to recent industry data, over 40% of all websites run on WordPress, making ongoing maintenance one of the most in-demand yet underserved services for marketing agencies.
