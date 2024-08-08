WPM Real Estate Management Promotes Michael Mangum to Vice President of Maintenance and Construction Services

His demonstrated leadership has been instrumental to improving operations, expanding training and development, and integrating service with the operations of our other divisions to support additional growth and the continued success of our clients. Post this

Since joining WPM in 2009, Mangum has taken on growing leadership responsibility within the company. In 2022, he was promoted to Director of Operations for the company's Maintenance and Construction Services division, and in 2023 took over leadership of that division. Under his direction, the division has strengthened its operations, modified its vehicle fleet, and implemented new services and resources to support WPM's growing portfolio of properties under management.

A seasoned professional, Mangum has over 20 years of industry-related experience and is a member of the company's Executive Management Team. He is a founding member and chair of WPM's Service Committee, which guides the development of service policies and service training programs for WPM Associates. He is a 2017 graduate of WPM's Future Leaders in Training of Excellence (FLITE) program and helped create WPM's Service Mentoring and Response Training (SMART) program, where he continues to serve as a Senior Mentor. Mike is actively involved with the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) and currently serves on the MMHA Service Training Apprenticeship Board. Well-respected in the industry, he has received multiple honors, including WPM's Outstanding Achievement Award in 2022.

About WPM Real Estate Management:

WPM Real Estate Management provides property management for over 26,000 homes and 50,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. It holds designations as an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) and an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®). The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has a managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has ranked #1 on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm also has been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for 12 consecutive years. The company employs over 500 employees across more than 150 properties. For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at www.wpmllc.com.

