WRA Architects Announces New Promotions and Staff Updates

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WRA Architects announced three new principals, eight associates, and six marketing team promotions at the annual State of the Firm presentation.

On Jan. 12, WRA Architects announced three new principals, eight associates, and six marketing team promotions at the annual State of the Firm presentation.

Brian Wyatt, AIA; Diego Barrera, AIA; and Justin Bell, AIA promoted to principal, while Anh Neustadter, RID; Devin Weddle, AIA; James Parker, AIA; Jason Byerly, Josh Burkhart, AIA, RID; Mat Smith, Roland Gentry, AIA; and Shuang Ding, AIA advanced to associate.

"WRA is pleased to expand its leadership team," says Michael Homberg, Partner with WRA. "We want to recognize individuals that have excelled within the firm by providing an environment where employees experience professional development and appreciation. This will ultimately guide the firm moving forward."

Additionally, several marketing staff were promoted. Amelia Austin and Jeremy Melton are now marketing directors. John Van Winkle has been appointed director of business development. Reese Murphy was advanced to marketing manager, and Lexie Davidson to senior graphic designer.

"WRA has grown exponentially within the last few years, and the firm has not only embraced it but fostered a leadership team who is invested in our purpose to positively influence people's lives through design," Holmberg added.

About WRA Architects

WRA Architects is a leading education-focused design firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Broken Arrow, Okla., and Georgetown, Texas. For more information, visit www.wraarchitects.com.

Media Contact

Reese Murphy, WRA Architects, 1 214-750-0077, [email protected], www.wraarchitects.com

SOURCE WRA Architects