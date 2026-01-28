WRA Architects' Dallas ISD Career Institute North named to 2025-26 Caudill Class

After a tornado in 2019 nearly destroyed the campus, Dallas ISD reimagined Career Institute North as a modern career and technical education powerhouse—and it's now part of the prestigious Caudill Class, the highest honor in Texas school architecture. The institute's 16 career pathways give students hands-on experience and certifications that open doors to real-world careers.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas ISD's Career Institute North, designed by WRA Architects, has been named to the 2025–26 Caudill Class, the highest honor awarded through the Exhibit of School Architecture program.

The Caudill Award named for William Wayne Caudill (1914–1983), a Texas architect whose work influenced school design nationwide. Selection to the Caudill Class represents a top distinction in Texas school architecture.

Career Institute North became eligible for the honor after receiving a five-star rating from the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards in September 2025. The project is recognized for excellence in design, value, community impact, planning and transformation.

Originally built as Walnut Hill Elementary School, the campus sustained significant damage during an EF3 tornado in 2019. Rather than demolish the facility, Dallas ISD redeveloped the structure into the Career Institute North, which opened in 2023 as a modern education facility focused on career and technical education.

Today, Career Institute North serves students from five North Dallas high schools, offering more than 16 career pathways and a range of hands-on learning opportunities. It is one of three career institutes operated by Dallas ISD. Graduates earn industry-recognized certifications intended to support immediate workforce entry and long-term career development.

"Working alongside Dallas ISD, our focus was on creating a campus that elevates career and technical education and expand opportunities for students. We're honored that TASA and TASB recognized that vision."

Projects selected for the Caudill Class will be showcased at the 2026 TASA Midwinter Conference, scheduled for Jan. 25–28 in San Antonio.

