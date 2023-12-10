Wrangler NFR 2023: Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Schedule, How to Watch National Finals Rodeo PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus

Stream the National Finals Rodeo 2023 on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV and PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus. Watch NFR Live Stream 2023, Date, Time, Schedule, Broadcast, Standings, Results and more.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFR is back in Las Vegas! The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is making its anticipated return to Las Vegas this December for a thrilling 10-day event. Having been the proud host city for over 30 years, Las Vegas is gearing up to welcome rodeo enthusiasts to the Thomas & Mack Center from December 7-16, with nightly rodeo events. Watch 10-Day of the NFR 2023 + Entire Rodeo Season 2024 LIVE Streaming high-quality in HD. Purchase your NFR streaming on www.cowboychannel.plus

NFR 2023 Live Streaming Info:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2023

Dates: 7-16 December 2023

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Live Stream: Watch Online

Watch the 10-Day NFR 2023 LIVE Streaming Online. Start NFR streaming instantly – PURCHASE YOURS NOW

What's Included:

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR)

Live streaming + on-demand of all programming on The Cowboy Channel

Live streaming + on-demand of all programming on The Cowgirl Channel

PRCA – up to 950 different regular season ProRodeo performances (big, medium, and small)

CPRA – 28 Canadian regular season ProRodeo performances

The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR)

Brazilian Professional Rodeos: 10 LNR-produced rodeos and bull riding events around Brazil , including Barretos

, including Barretos National High School Finals Rodeo

National Junior High School Finals Rodeo

Little Britches Rodeo

Junior World Finals

World's Largest PRCA Archive on VOD

Spanish Language Feeds for the Top 10 PRCA Rodeos

The Cowboy Channel Plus offers exceptional value like never before! At just $119.99, you gain access to over 950 live rodeo performances. Plus, for a limited time, enjoy live coverage of all 10 days of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo directly from Las Vegas!

Watch NFR 2023 - Subscribe HERE

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo promises an extraordinary experience for rodeo fans across the United States. This edition is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and entertaining rodeos the world has witnessed. The top cowboys from around the globe will don their boots, going head-to-head to vie for a world championship in their respective events. Save the dates on your calendar, ensuring you don't miss a single second of the thrilling action this December.

For those unable to attend the NFR in Las Vegas, fear not! We'll delve into how you can catch the NFR 2023 live streaming online with real-time TV coverage. Stay tuned for an unforgettable rodeo experience from the comfort of your own screen.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) championship, often dubbed the Super Bowl of rodeo, promises an unparalleled experience. Anticipated to be better than ever, this year's event ensures an enhanced at-home viewing experience with the utilization of cutting-edge technology, including 4K cameras, 360-degree cameras, sky cams, and ghost cams, guaranteeing comprehensive coverage of every electrifying moment.

In the United States, NFR 2023 will be broadcast on two channels, providing viewers with choices for their preferred watching experience. The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV are both set to air over 10 hours of daily NFR programming. While fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV won't carry these channels, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Vidgo offer access, each at varying prices.

How to Watch the National Finals Rodeo 2023 Live Stream Online

The Wrangler NFR, spanning 10 days and featuring events like Cowboy Christmas and the PRCA National Convention, will be covered by The Cowboy Channel, simulcast on RFD-TV. Since 2020, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) has moved to RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel (TCC). Online footage is available on RFD-TV and Cowboy Channel+, albeit limited. However, the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App will stream all performances, allowing users to enjoy live and recorded events.

The Cowboy Channel

In a groundbreaking development, millions of television viewers will have the unique opportunity to witness the pinnacle of rodeo action live on two national networks simultaneously. This new partnership not only brings the ultimate rodeo experience to a broader audience but also expands coverage to include a diverse array of PRCA programming, featuring the Xtreme Bulls and PRO RODEO Tour. The collaboration significantly enhances the availability and coverage of PRCA PRO RODEO events on The Cowboy Channel.

For enthusiasts eager to catch the thrilling rodeo content, The Cowboy Channel is now accessible on various platforms, ensuring viewers can enjoy the action from anywhere, at any time. Tune in to The Cowboy Channel on DirecTV (Channel 603), Dish Network (Channel 232), and Cox (Channel 260).

PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App

Providing up-to-date information on PRCA rodeos and athletes, The PRCA on The Cowboy Channel+ App offers behind-the-scenes access to Wrangler NFR events. Users can access content via the mobile app or any browser, smart TV, or device.

Starting at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT every day, witness the top broadcast team in action, delivering the NFR live from Las Vegas, covering every aspect. With the Everything We Got Package, catch all seven shows and all 10 rounds of the NFR live or on-demand for a full year, priced at $119.99.

RFD-TV Now

Offering web and mobile applications, RFD TV provides NFR event coverage via Android, iOS, Apple TV, or Roku applications for a monthly or annual fee.

Sling TV

Sling TV includes the Cowboy Channel in its Sling Orange Heartland Extra package, priced at $46 a month. With 30 channels, including popular networks like AMC, CNN, ESPN, and more, Sling TV provides a comprehensive viewing option for NFR enthusiasts.

Radio Broadcast

Stay connected to the NFR event through Rural Radio, a satellite radio network. Ideal for rodeo enthusiasts on the move, it provides insights into American and Canadian culture, lifestyle, and sports events.

As the NFR 2023 approaches, rodeo fans have an array of options to catch every thrilling moment, from traditional TV channels to specialized streaming services, ensuring an immersive and unforgettable experience.

NFR TV Schedule 2023

Thursday, December 7

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — First Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Friday, December 8

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Second Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Saturday, December 9

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Third Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Sunday, December 10

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fourth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Monday, December 11

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fifth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel

Tuesday, December 12

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Sixth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel

Wednesday, December 13

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Seventh Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel

Thursday, December 14

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Eighth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel

Friday, December 15

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Ninth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel

Saturday, December 16

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Tenth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

— TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel

NFR Programs

NFR Tailgate Party is nightly, Dec. 7-16 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+

at on TCC/TCC+ Western Sports Roundup Is nightly at 7 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+

on TCC/TCC+ NFR Preshow is nightly, Dec. 7-16 at 8 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+.

When is the National Finals Rodeo 2023?

The Las Vegas National Finals Rodeo 2023 will take place December 7-16, 2023.

What time will the Las Vegas NFR 2023 start?

The National Finals Rodeo 2023 will kick off at 5:45 p.m. PST/8:45 p.m. EST.

What is the venue for the Wrangler NFR 2023?

The iconic Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will serve as the venue for the National Finals Rodeo 2023.

Where to watch the NFR 2023 live in the United States and Canada?

The Cowboy Channel will broadcast the Las Vegas NFR 2023 live in the United States. Canadian rodeo fans will be able to watch NFR on the Cowboy Channel Plus app.

How to watch the Las Vegas NFR 2023 live for free?

DirecTV will provide free live coverage of the National Finals Rodeo.

NFR 2023 Special Events:

Junior World Finals

Over the course of 10 days in December, the YETI Junior World Finals will bring together over 800 contestants at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena in the vibrant heart of Las Vegas. Competing at the Las Vegas Convention Center, these young athletes will vie for a combined cash and prize payout exceeding $1 million, all in pursuit of claiming the prestigious Montana Silversmiths championship buckle. It's an event that defines the Junior World Finals.

Cowboy Christmas

The NFR Cowboy Christmas Show makes its triumphant return to Las Vegas, promising one of the most expansive and impressive shows to date.

Part of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Cowboy Christmas spans 10 days of cowboy and rodeo festivities. The unique Western Gift Show features top cowboy and western vendors showcasing an array of products, including customized jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts, and pottery.

Anticipated to host over 400 vendors this year, the show sprawls across more than 500,000 square feet in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can explore the latest and most distinctive western gifts from these vendors.

Notably, the show serves as the premier destination for Official Wrangler NFR and PRCA merchandise. The Expo is open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with free admission for all.

December 7 - 16, 2023

Las Vegas Convention Center

Convention Center Central Hall and South Halls - Levels 1 & 2

Las Vegas, NV 89109

89109 FREE ADMISSION

December 7 - 16 ; Open Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miss Rodeo America

As an integral part of the NFR festivities, the Miss Rodeo America pageant graces the rodeo world annually with its touch of elegance and grace. This esteemed competition brings together state rodeo queen finalists from across the USA, each vying for the coveted crown and the opportunity to win an impressive $20,000, along with other enticing prizes. However, it's more than just a display of glitz and glamour; the winner embraces a year-long commitment to attending rodeos nationwide and championing the rodeo cause.

The Miss Rodeo America Pageant offers young women a remarkable opportunity to gain valuable experience while laying the foundation for their future endeavors. Lasting friendships are formed, and doors open for all competitors, as well as the young lady chosen to wear the crown. Becoming Miss Rodeo America isn't just a title; it's a legacy, a part of history that continues to inspire generations.

Media Contact

Caleb Smidt, Rural Media Group, 1 817-989-2727, [email protected], https://www.rmgcommunity.com/

SOURCE The Cowboy Channel