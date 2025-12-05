Wrangler NFR 2025: Date, Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule -- How to Watch National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

The Cowboy Channel confirms full nightly broadcast and exclusive digital streaming on Cowboy Channel Plus as rodeo fans gear up for the 67th National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The countdown has officially begun for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025, the biggest annual event in the world of rodeo. Thousands of fans are expected to pack the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from December 4–13, 2025, while millions more will tune in from home through The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus. As the excitement builds, The Cowboy Channel has released updated details about the live stream options, TV schedule, broadcast coverage, and how fans around the world can watch every performance of the 2025 NFR. Watch every round of the NFR 2025 plus full rodeo season 2026 LIVE Streaming Online. Start NFR streaming instantly (Click HERE) - cowboychannel.tv

NFR 2025 Live Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2025

Dates: 4-13 December

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Watch the full season of the NFR Season 2025 LIVE Streaming Online. Start NFR streaming instantly – Click HERE

NFR 2025 Dates & Daily Start Time



The 67th edition of the Wrangler NFR maintains its traditional 10-day format, running from Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 13, 2025. Each night's performance begins at 5:45 p.m. PST / 8:45 p.m. EST, with pre-show coverage airing earlier on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus.

In addition to the nightly performances, fans can expect full-day coverage of rodeo news, interviews, special features, behind-the-scenes content, and live reporting from Las Vegas.

What Channel is NFR 2025 On?



For the fifth year in a row, coverage of the Wrangler NFR will be broadcast exclusively on The Cowboy Channel, the official television partner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The network has confirmed that its full production team will return to Las Vegas with expanded camera angles, live scoring updates, on-site expert commentary, and enhanced pre- and post-show coverage.

Fans with cable or satellite can find The Cowboy Channel on major providers including DIRECTV, Dish, Charter Spectrum, Cox, and more. Viewers can also use the network's "Find Us on TV" tool to quickly locate their channel number in any region.

Live Stream Options: Cowboy Channel Plus



For cord-cutters and international viewers, Cowboy Channel Plus remains the primary destination for streaming the Wrangler NFR 2025. The digital platform will offer:

Live streaming of all 10 nightly performances

Multiple camera feeds and angles

Exclusive behind-the-chutes coverage

Daily replays and on-demand access

24/7 NFR-focused programming throughout December

Subscriptions can be purchased on monthly or annual plans, with the NFR included for all PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus subscribers. The service can be accessed through smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers—making it one of the easiest ways to watch the event anywhere in the world.

Full TV Schedule for NFR 2025



The Cowboy Channel has announced a packed broadcast schedule built around the 10-day rodeo showcase. Programming includes:

NFR Pre-Show: Expert analysis, athlete interviews, and live reporting from Las Vegas.

NFR Live Performance: Every event including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

Post-Show Coverage: Results, standings, round winners, payouts, and highlights.

Daily Rodeo News: Up-to-date PRCA coverage and special NFR editions of regular programs.

This year's broadcast will also introduce new segments focused on rookie competitors, season leaders, and in-depth injury and performance analysis.

NFR TV Schedule 2025



The 2025 NFR will start on 4th December and will continue until December 13. The Cowboy Channel will air the Live Action at 5:45 p.m. PST/8:45 p.m. EST from the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

December 4: Performance 1 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 5: Performance 2 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 6: Performance 3 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 7: Performance 4 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 8: Performance 5 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 9: Performance 6 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 10: Performance 7 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 11: Performance 8 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 12: Performance 9 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 13: Performance 10 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

How to Watch NFR 2025 From Anywhere

Whether watching from home, on the go, or internationally, rodeo fans have several simple options:

1. Watching on TV

Viewers with cable or satellite can tune in directly to The Cowboy Channel. Using the channel locator at thecowboychannel.com ensures fans find the correct channel number instantly.

2. Live Streaming on Cowboy Channel Plus

A Cowboy Channel Plus subscription provides full access to the NFR online. Available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and web browsers, the app delivers a high-quality stream regardless of location.

3. International Viewing

Cowboy Channel Plus also serves as the main global streaming option, allowing rodeo fans in Canada, Australia, Europe, and beyond to follow every moment of the competition.

Record Anticipation for NFR 2025



Early indications suggest that NFR 2025 may draw one of the largest viewing audiences ever across both The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus. With the PRCA reporting record membership numbers and growing global interest in rodeo, this year's event is expected to surpass previous streaming and television traffic.

The Cowboy Channel has already expanded bandwidth and upgraded its digital infrastructure in preparation for what it expects to be a "record-breaking NFR streaming year."

Why the NFR Remains Rodeo's Biggest Stage

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is more than just a championship event—it is the ultimate showcase of talent, grit, and tradition in western sports. The top 15 athletes in each PRCA discipline compete for world titles and millions in prize money. The event's electric atmosphere, world-class production, and passionate fan base make it one of the most-watched rodeo events globally.

As December approaches, fans are encouraged to secure their streaming subscriptions or confirm their cable access early to avoid last-minute rush. With The Cowboy Channel's comprehensive coverage and Cowboy Channel Plus's state-of-the-art streaming experience, the Wrangler NFR 2025 promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for rodeo lovers everywhere.

Media Contact

Darren L. Bolton, The Cowboy Channel, 1 407-510-8150, [email protected], https://cowboychannel.tv/

SOURCE The Cowboy Channel