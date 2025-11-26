Wrangler NFR 2025 Live Stream: Where & How to Watch National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel Plus (Date, Time, TV Channel, Schedule & Guide)

From TV channels to Cowboy Channel+ streaming tips, HowToWatchNFR.com gives fans one place to find everything they need to watch NFR 2025 live online. Post this

Wrangler NFR 2025: Dates, Location & Key Facts

Event: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR 2025)

Sanctioning bodies: PRCA & WPRA

Edition: 67th Wrangler NFR, 40th year in Las Vegas

Dates: Thursday, December 4 – Saturday, December 13, 2025 (10 performances)

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Nightly start time: 5:45 p.m. local (PT) / 8:45 p.m. ET

Total payout: More than $17.5 million (contestants + stock contractors)

Main U.S. TV network: The Cowboy Channel

Official live stream: Cowboy Channel+ (sometimes called Cowboy Channel Plus)

Additional coverage: RFD-TV and Rural Radio 147 (SiriusXM)

Watch the full season of the NFR Season 2025 LIVE Streaming Online - Start NFR streaming instantly – Click HERE

Over ten rounds, fans will see every ride and run in:

Bareback Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping (Heading & Heeling)

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

WPRA Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

NFR 2025 TV Channel: Where to Watch in the USA

In the United States, The Cowboy Channel is the primary TV home of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. It is expected to show every performance live, plus pre- and post-round coverage from Las Vegas.

Typical ways to get The Cowboy Channel or NFR coverage on TV include:

The Cowboy Channel – available on many cable and satellite providers (channel numbers vary by region).

RFD-TV – sister network with companion shows, highlights and often simulcasts from Las Vegas.

Rural Radio 147 (SiriusXM) – live radio coverage and talk shows for fans on the road.

Channel numbers are different in each market, but common lineups currently include:

DISH Network: The Cowboy Channel often on channel 232; RFD-TV in upper 300s.

DIRECTV / DIRECTV Stream: The Cowboy Channel often in the 600s sports tier; RFD-TV in the 300s.

AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Mediacom: available in select packages – check your local channel guide.

Because TV packages change frequently, always double-check your provider's channel list or on-screen guide before the first performance.

How to Watch NFR 2025 Live Online

You do not need a traditional cable subscription to keep up with every ride and run at NFR 2025. Here are the main legal streaming options:

1. Cowboy Channel+ (Official NFR 2025 Live Stream)

Cowboy Channel+ is the official streaming service for the National Finals Rodeo. With an active subscription, you can watch every NFR 2025 performance live and on demand, along with year-round PRCA rodeos and Western sports programming.

Features usually include:

Live HD stream of all ten NFR 2025 performances

Full replays and round-by-round highlights

Extra shows from Las Vegas (pre-shows, post-shows, interviews)

Apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and web browsers

How to sign up:

Go to HowToWatchNFR.com and open the latest guide for NFR 2025.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to create a Cowboy Channel+ account, choose the right plan (monthly, annual or special NFR package) and confirm payment.

Install the Cowboy Channel+ app on your preferred device and log in with the same email and password.

On performance nights, open the app and select the live Wrangler NFR 2025 stream.

Note: Pricing and package names can change from year to year, so always confirm the latest details in the official app or on the streaming provider's site. HowToWatchNFR.com keeps an updated guide with current offers and device support.

2. Cable & Satellite Provider Apps

If you already get The Cowboy Channel through a TV provider, you may be able to stream NFR 2025 at no extra cost by using that provider's app. Examples include:

Xfinity Stream

Spectrum TV

Cox Contour

DISH Anywhere

DIRECTV / DIRECTV Stream apps

Just log in with your TV provider username and password, search for The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV and watch live from your phone, tablet, smart TV or browser.

3. Live TV Streaming Services That Carry The Cowboy Channel

Some live TV streaming platforms occasionally offer The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV in specific add-on packages (for example, via certain specialty or "heartland" packs). Because lineups change regularly, always:

Check the channel list for your ZIP code.

Confirm that The Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV are included before signing up.

Use any free trial to make sure NFR 2025 is available and streaming smoothly.

If you don't see The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV in the official channel list, that service will not have the full NFR 2025 broadcast.

How to Watch NFR 2025 Without Cable (Step-by-Step)

If you've cut the cord, the simplest way to stream NFR 2025 is to combine Cowboy Channel+ with a strong internet connection. Here's a quick roadmap:

Visit HowToWatchNFR.com and open the "How to Watch NFR 2025 Live Stream from Anywhere" guide.

Choose your device: smart TV, Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, laptop, phone or tablet.

Sign up for Cowboy Channel+: follow the guide to pick the right plan and create your account.

Download the app on your device and sign in.

Test your connection before Round 1—aim for at least 10 Mbps per stream for smoother HD viewing.

Bookmark the NFR 2025 live event so you can jump straight into the action each night.

Tip: If you want a backup, you can also log into your provider app (if you still have cable/satellite) or tune into Rural Radio on SiriusXM while traveling.

How to Watch NFR 2025 Outside the USA

Broadcast rights for NFR 2025 are primarily focused on the United States, but many international fans still follow the Finals legally by using official platforms where they are available.

Basic steps for international viewers:

Check availability in your country: Visit HowToWatchNFR.com and scroll to the section for your region (Canada, UK, Australia, Europe, etc.).

Look for official options: Some regions allow direct access to Cowboy Channel+ or partner networks without extra steps.

Use a trustworthy connection: When you travel, a reputable VPN routed to your home region can sometimes help you keep using services you already pay for, but you must always follow the platform's terms of service and local laws.

HowToWatchNFR.com focuses on legal viewing options and links only to official partners or verified services. If a random website claims to show "NFR 2025 free in HD" with no connection to the official broadcasters, treat it with extreme caution—many of these sites are unsafe or completely illegal.

Wrangler NFR 2025 Performance Schedule

Wrangler NFR 2025 features ten nightly performances at the Thomas & Mack Center. Each performance is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. (Pacific Time), which is 8:45 p.m. (Eastern Time). Local times in your country will vary.

PerformanceDate (2025)DayLocal Time (Las Vegas, PT)Round 1December 4Thursday5:45 p.m.Round 2December 5Friday5:45 p.m.Round 3December 6Saturday5:45 p.m.Round 4December 7Sunday5:45 p.m.Round 5December 8Monday5:45 p.m.Round 6December 9Tuesday5:45 p.m.Round 7December 10Wednesday5:45 p.m.Round 8December 11Thursday5:45 p.m.Round 9December 12Friday5:45 p.m.Round 10December 13Saturday5:45 p.m.

Schedule and TV listings can always change. Double-check closer to December 4–13 on the official NFR Experience site and your TV provider's schedule.

About HowToWatchNFR.com

HowToWatchNFR.com is an independent fan site that helps viewers find legal ways to watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from home or on the go. It publishes updated streaming guides, TV schedules, device tips and country-specific tutorials so rodeo fans don't miss a single ride.

Important: HowToWatchNFR.com does not own the NFR broadcast rights and does not host the live stream itself. All live video comes from official partners such as The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel+ and related networks.

FAQs: Wrangler NFR 2025 Live Stream & TV Coverage

Is NFR 2025 on ESPN, ESPN+, Fox Sports or NBC?

No. Wrangler NFR 2025 is not scheduled to air on ESPN, ESPN+, Fox Sports or NBC. In the United States, the primary TV home is The Cowboy Channel, with companion coverage on RFD-TV and Rural Radio 147.

Is NFR 2025 available on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video?

No. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is a live sports event, not a movie or series. It is not part of Netflix, Disney+ or standard Amazon Prime Video. If you see "NFR live on Netflix or Prime" advertised, it's almost certainly inaccurate or a scam.

Can I watch NFR 2025 on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV?

As of now, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV do not carry The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV in their base packages. Without those channels, they cannot show the full NFR 2025 broadcast. Always check the latest channel lineups, but plan on using Cowboy Channel+ or a provider that specifically includes The Cowboy Channel.

What is the cheapest legal way to watch NFR 2025?

For most cord-cutters, the most affordable legal option is a direct subscription to Cowboy Channel+. It gives you the official NFR 2025 live stream and replays without needing a traditional cable or satellite package. HowToWatchNFR.com tracks current pricing and any special NFR packages in its streaming guide.

Can I watch NFR 2025 for free?

There is no permanent free, legal live stream of the Wrangler NFR. Some TV or streaming providers may offer short free trials, but any random website offering "NFR 2025 free HD stream" without official rights is likely unsafe and illegal. For the sake of the sport and the contestants, use only official broadcasters and licensed services.

How long does each NFR 2025 performance last?

Each nightly performance typically lasts around 2.5 to 3 hours, depending on arena presentations, ceremonies, re-rides and commercial breaks on the TV broadcast.

What time does NFR 2025 start each night?

All ten performances are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, which is 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time. International start times depend on your time zone, so check the local equivalent (and consider using a world clock or your phone's time converter).

Where is NFR 2025 being held?

NFR 2025 takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city has hosted the National Finals Rodeo since 1985.

How much is the prize money at NFR 2025?

The total payout for NFR 2025 is set at more than $17.5 million, including prize money for contestants and compensation for stock contractors. That makes it the highest-paying NFR in history to date.

Where can I get updated NFR 2025 streaming info?

For updated TV listings, streaming instructions, device tips and international viewing options, visit HowToWatchNFR.com. The site maintains a dedicated NFR 2025 guide with the latest official information.

Media Contact

The Cowboy Channel, HowToWatchNFR, 1 704-285-0899, [email protected], https://howtowatchnfr.com/

SOURCE HowToWatchNFR