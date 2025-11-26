Wrangler NFR 2025 returns to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 4–13, with all 10 rounds airing live on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV and officially streaming on Cowboy Channel+ across phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 67th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025 returns to the iconic Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for ten straight nights of world-class rodeo action from December 4–13, 2025. Known as the "Super Bowl of Rodeo," the Wrangler NFR brings together the top 15 contestants in each PRCA and WPRA event to compete for the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of a record purse expected to exceed $17.5 million, with more than $13.5 million paid directly to contestants.

For fans watching from home, the Wrangler NFR 2025 will be televised live on The Cowboy Channel and simulcast on RFD-TV, with the official live stream available on Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus) across web, mobile and connected TV apps.

Featured fan guide: For step-by-step instructions on how to watch NFR 2025 live from home or on the go, visit - www.thecowboychannel.plus

Wrangler NFR 2025 – Key Event Information

Event: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 (NFR 2025)

Edition: 67th annual Wrangler NFR

Dates: December 4–13, 2025 (10 consecutive nights)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada (UNLV campus)

Nightly Start Time: Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET (subject to final confirmation)

Rounds: 10 performances, one round per night

Events: Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping (Header & Heeler), Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing & Bull Riding

Total Purse: Expected to exceed $17.5 million in 2025, with more than $13.5 million in contestant payout

Primary TV Network (USA): The Cowboy Channel

Simulcast TV Network: RFD-TV (via select cable & satellite providers)

Official Live Stream: Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus) – web & apps

Official Audio Coverage: Rural Radio 147 on SiriusXM & NFR-branded audio shows

Where to Watch Wrangler NFR 2025 on TV

In the United States, the primary television home of Wrangler NFR 2025 is The Cowboy Channel, with a simulcast on RFD-TV in many markets. Rodeo fans can watch live nightly performances, pre-shows, post-shows and exclusive behind-the-chutes coverage.

The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV are available on a wide range of pay-TV providers, including (channel numbers may vary by region and package):

DISH Network – often around Channel 232 for The Cowboy Channel

DIRECTV / DIRECTV Stream – The Cowboy Channel frequently found around Channel 603

AT&T U-verse – Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV in select packages

Verizon Fios TV – The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV available in western & rural packages

Spectrum, Xfinity (Comcast), Cox, Mediacom & other regional cable systems in select packages

To find the exact channel number in your area, use the provider's online channel lookup or the official "Find Us On TV" tools on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV websites.

How to Watch NFR 2025 Live Online on Cowboy Channel+ (Official Stream)

For viewers asking "how can I watch NFR 2025 live online?" the official answer is Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus), the premium streaming platform of The Cowboy Channel.

With Cowboy Channel+, fans can:

Stream all 10 rounds of Wrangler NFR 2025 live in HD

Watch full replays on demand if they miss a performance

Access year-round PRCA & WPRA rodeos, plus western lifestyle shows

Enjoy coverage on multiple devices at home or on the road

Step-by-Step: How to Start NFR 2025 Streaming on Cowboy Channel+

Go to CowboyChannelPlus in your web browser or open the Cowboy Channel+ app.

Download the Cowboy Channel+ app from your device's app store (iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or compatible smart TVs).

Create an account and select the subscription option you prefer (monthly, annual, or any special NFR 2025 streaming pass if offered).

On each performance night, open the app, navigate to "Live" and select the Wrangler NFR 2025 event.

Replay any round you miss with the on-demand library and enjoy highlights throughout the season.

Pricing note: In recent seasons, Cowboy Channel+ has offered NFR streaming packages in the neighborhood of $99–$119. Prices, packages and geographic availability are always subject to change, so fans should confirm the latest details directly on the Cowboy Channel+ website or app.

How to Watch NFR 2025 Without Cable

Cut the cord but still want a legal NFR 2025 live stream? You have several options:

Cowboy Channel+ – Best Overall Option



The easiest and most reliable way to watch NFR 2025 without cable is a direct subscription to Cowboy Channel+. You don't need a cable or satellite login; just internet access and a supported device.



Live TV Streaming Services with The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV



Some live TV streaming providers ("skinny bundles") include The Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV in specific packages or add-ons. Options may include: Sling TV – The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV are often available with add-ons such as Heartland Extra (lineups may change). DIRECTV Stream – Select plans may include The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV.



Because channel lineups and packages change frequently, always verify that your streaming service includes The Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV in your specific plan and ZIP code before subscribing.



Stream via Your Existing TV Provider App



If you already have The Cowboy Channel through cable or satellite, you may be able to stream Wrangler NFR 2025 at no extra cost using your provider's app, such as: Xfinity Stream Spectrum TV Cox Contour DISH Anywhere DIRECTV / DIRECTV Stream apps

Simply log in with your TV provider credentials, open Live TV and tune into The Cowboy Channel during NFR performance times.

Important: Popular services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV generally do not carry The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV, so they typically cannot stream NFR 2025 directly unless future lineup changes add those networks.

Watch NFR 2025 on Any Device

Smart TVs & Streaming Devices

Roku & Roku TV: Search for "Cowboy Channel+" in the Roku Channel Store, add the channel, sign in and select the NFR 2025 live stream.

Amazon Fire TV / Firestick: Download the Cowboy Channel+ app from the Amazon Appstore, log in and choose the NFR 2025 event.

Apple TV (tvOS): Install the Cowboy Channel+ app from the App Store, sign in with your account and watch NFR 2025 in HD on your TV.

Mobile & Tablet

iPhone & iPad (iOS): Get the Cowboy Channel+ app from the App Store, log in and stream NFR 2025 live or on replay.

Android Phones & Tablets: Download Cowboy Channel+ from Google Play, sign in and enjoy the rodeo wherever you go.

Laptop & Desktop

Visit The Cowboy Channel in your browser and log in.

Click on the Wrangler NFR 2025 live stream or replay you want to watch.

NFR 2025 TV Schedule & Nightly Broadcast Times

The Wrangler NFR 2025 is scheduled for **ten consecutive performances** from Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Planned Wrangler NFR 2025 Performance Schedule (subject to change):

Round 1 – Thursday, December 4, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 2 – Friday, December 5, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 3 – Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 4 – Sunday, December 7, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 5 – Monday, December 8, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 6 – Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 7 – Wednesday, December 10, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 8 – Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 9 – Friday, December 12, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 10 – Saturday, December 13, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Alongside the nightly performances, The Cowboy Channel typically offers more than 10 hours of daily coverage from Las Vegas, including:

"Zero In" – afternoon coverage and storylines

"Deep Dive" – in-depth analysis and interviews

"NFR Tailgate Party" – fan-focused pre-show

"Western Sports Round-Up" – daily western sports highlights

"NFR Preshow" – live arena build-up before each performance

Live Wrangler NFR 2025 performance from the Thomas & Mack Center

NFR Post Show – results, analysis & interviews

NFR Buckle Presentation – nightly go-round buckle ceremonies

Fans should always check The Cowboy Channel's official broadcast schedule and NFRExperience for the final 2025 TV listings and any updated times.

Frequently Asked Questions – Wrangler NFR 2025

Q1. When and where is the Wrangler NFR 2025?

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 runs from December 4–13, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the 67th edition of the Wrangler NFR and marks four decades of the event being hosted in Las Vegas.

Q2. What time does NFR 2025 start each night?

Each of the ten performances is scheduled to start at approximately 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), which is 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Gates generally open earlier for pre-event activities, and TV coverage often begins in the late afternoon and early evening with pre-shows.

Q3. What TV channel is NFR 2025 on?

The Cowboy Channel is the primary television home of Wrangler NFR 2025 in the United States, with a simulcast on RFD-TV for many providers. Viewers should check local listings or use their provider's channel lookup tools to find the exact channel number in their area.

Q4. Is there an official NFR 2025 live stream?

Yes. The official NFR 2025 live stream is available on Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus). You can watch every round live or on demand through the website and apps on supported devices.

Q5. Can I watch NFR 2025 without cable?

Absolutely. The easiest way is to subscribe directly to Cowboy Channel+, which does not require a cable subscription. You can also look for live TV streaming providers that carry The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV in their packages, such as Sling TV with certain add-ons or select DIRECTV Stream plans (lineups subject to change).

Q6. Can I watch NFR 2025 on Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV?

As of now, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV generally do not include The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV, so they typically cannot stream NFR 2025 directly. Always check the most current channel list from each streaming provider.

Q7. Is NFR 2025 on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video?

No. Wrangler NFR is a live sports event with rights held by The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel+ and partner networks. It is not included in standard on-demand libraries such as Netflix, Disney+ or typical Prime Video movie/series offerings.

Q8. How much does the NFR 2025 streaming pass cost?

In previous seasons, Cowboy Channel+ has offered NFR streaming passes and annual plans in the roughly $99–$119 range. Exact pricing, bundles and geo-availability for 2025 may differ, so check the latest details on The Cowboy Channel Plus or in the official app.

Q9. Can I watch NFR 2025 outside the USA?

Official NFR streaming is primarily licensed for viewers in the United States and select regions. Availability varies by country and is controlled by rights-holders. Fans should check whether Cowboy Channel+ is accessible in their local app store and whether the stream works in their location. VPNs and other tools may be restricted by the platform's terms of use.

Q10. What other events happen during NFR 2025 week in Las Vegas?

NFR week in Las Vegas is packed with western-themed entertainment, including:

Cowboy Christmas – a massive western shopping & expo experience

YETI Junior World Finals – youth rodeo championships

Autograph signings with top cowboys and cowgirls

Live concerts, watch parties and sponsor activations across the city

Additional PRCA and WPRA events such as the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) and more

For the latest information on side events and attractions, visit NFRExperience and follow official NFR and PRCA social media channels.

