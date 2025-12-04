Wrangler NFR 2025: Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Schedule, Where & How to Watch National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel Plus App

Watch & Stream the National Finals Rodeo 2025 on The Cowboy Channel, PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus. Watch NFR Live Stream 2025, Date, Time, Schedule, Broadcast, Standings, Results and more. Subscribe Now

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFR is back to Las Vegas. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025 is the championship event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the biggest rodeo of the year. For ten straight nights the top cowboys and barrel racers in the world will compete in Las Vegas for PRCA and WPRA world titles, gold buckles and a share of a multi-million-dollar payout. Watch the 10 days NFR live on The Cowboy Channel online here - www.cowboychannel.plus

In 2025, the NFR once again takes place at its long-time home, the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada. Performances run from December 4–13, 2025. In recent years each performance has started at around 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET, with TV schedules confirming the exact start times closer to December.

Since 2020, the NFR has aired live on The Cowboy Channel with extensive coverage and live streaming through the Cowboy Channel+ app. RFD-TV and Rural Radio 147 on SiriusXM also provide companion coverage, pre- and post-shows, and radio broadcasts.

Wrangler NFR 2025 – Key Event Information

Event: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 (NFR 2025)

Edition: 67th annual Wrangler NFR

Dates: December 4–13, 2025 (10 consecutive nights)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada (UNLV campus)

Nightly Start Time: Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET (subject to final confirmation)

Rounds: 10 performances, one round per night

Events: Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping (Header & Heeler), Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing & Bull Riding

Total Purse: Expected to exceed $17.5 million in 2025, with more than $13.5 million in contestant payout

Primary TV Network (USA): The Cowboy Channel

Simulcast TV Network: RFD-TV (via select cable & satellite providers)

Official Live Stream: Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus) – web & apps

Official Audio Coverage: Rural Radio 147 on SiriusXM & NFR-branded audio shows

Live Stream: Watch Online

Watch the 10-Day NFR 2025 LIVE Streaming Online.

What Date:

The 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is scheduled on 4-13 December.

Where will be held:

2025 NFL will held at Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

What Time:

The 2025 Wrangler NFR will kick of at 8:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET daily.

What TV Channel will the NFR be on?

The Cowboy Channel is the official network partner of PRORODEO® and stands as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner for the Wrangler NFR. Viewers can catch the live coverage of the Wrangler NFR on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV through their cable and satellite partners.

Official NFR 2025 TV & Live Stream Options (USA)

Watch NFR 2025 on The Cowboy Channel (Cable & Satellite)

In the United States, The Cowboy Channel is the primary TV home of the Wrangler NFR. In recent seasons, every round of the NFR has aired live on The Cowboy Channel with additional shoulder programming before and after each performance.

The Cowboy Channel is available on many major TV providers. Channel numbers can vary by region and package, but common listings include:

DISH Network – often channel 232

DIRECTV / DIRECTV Stream – often channel 603

AT&T U-verse – often channel 566

Verizon Fios TV – often channel 246

Selected packages on Spectrum, Xfinity (Comcast), Cox, Mediacom and other regional cable systems

Stream NFR 2025 Live on Cowboy Channel+ (Official App)

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet, laptop or streaming device, the official digital home of the Wrangler NFR is Cowboy Channel+ (sometimes referred to as PRCA on Cowboy Channel+).

With Cowboy Channel+ you can:

Watch all 10 rounds of NFR 2025 live

Replay full performances and key moments on demand

Stream additional PRCA and WPRA rodeos year-round

Access highlights, original shows and archives of previous NFRs

Supported platforms include:

Web browsers (desktop & mobile)

iOS and Android apps

Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and other connected devices

How to sign up and stream:

Visit www.CowboyChannel.Plus or download the Cowboy Channel+ app.

Create an account and select a monthly, annual or NFR Streaming Pass plan.

On performance nights, open the app, go to the Live section and select the Wrangler NFR 2025 stream.

Use the on-demand section to watch replays or missed rounds.

Just sign in with your TV provider username and password, then search the live TV guide for The Cowboy Channel during NFR performance times.

NFR Programs

NFR Tailgate Party is nightly, Dec. 4-13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+

Western Sports Roundup Is nightly at 7 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+

NFR Preshow is nightly, Dec. 4-13 at 8 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+.

NFR Broadcast Schedule 2023

Round 1 – Thursday, December 4, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 2 – Friday, December 5, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 3 – Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 4 – Sunday, December 7, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 5 – Monday, December 8, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 6 – Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 7 – Wednesday, December 10, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 8 – Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 9 – Friday, December 12, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

Round 10 – Saturday, December 13, 2025 – Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET – The Cowboy Channel

