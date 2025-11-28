Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025 returns to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas December 4–13, 2025, with ten nights of world-championship rodeo and more than $17.5 million in prize money. Fans can learn how to watch every round live on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, Rural Radio 147 and the Cowboy Channel+ streaming app with step-by-step viewing guidance from CowboyChannelPlus TV.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is coming back to Las Vegas for ten unforgettable nights of championship rodeo. From December 4–13, 2025, the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event will take over the Thomas & Mack Center to decide new world champions and share a record-breaking payout of more than $17.5 million.

If you can't be inside the arena, you can still watch every round live at home or on the go. This guide explains the NFR 2025 live stream options, TV schedule, start time and how to use Cowboy Channel Plus TV as your easy fan hub for watching the Wrangler NFR online.

Wrangler NFR 2025 Dates, Location & Start Time

Event: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025

Dates: Thursday, December 4 – Saturday, December 13, 2025 (10 performances)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Nightly Start Time: 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time (8:45 p.m. Eastern)

Sanctioning Body: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) with WPRA barrel racers & breakaway ropers

Total Payout: More than $17.5 million in prize money to contestants and stock contractors

Across ten nights, fans will see the best in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, plus breakaway roping during the daytime NFBR. Every dollar won counts toward a gold buckle and the title of world champion.

How to watch NFR 2025 legally using the official broadcasters:

The Cowboy Channel (official TV home of the NFR)

RFD-TV (companion Western & NFR coverage)

Rural Radio Channel 147 (SiriusXM) – nightly radio & talk shows

Cowboy Channel+ – the official subscription streaming app

Important: CowboyChannelPlus.tv does not stream the NFR directly and does not own the broadcast rights. Instead, it serves as a simple, fan-friendly resource that walks you through:

Which TV channels show the Wrangler NFR 2025 in the U.S. & Canada

How to sign up for the official Cowboy Channel+ app

How to watch NFR 2025 on smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, phones and tablets

Tips for improving your HD stream and avoiding buffering during big rounds

If you are new to The Cowboy Channel or Cowboy Channel+, Cowboy Channel Plus TV is the easiest place to start. You get step-by-step streaming help without digging through multiple provider websites.

How to Watch Wrangler NFR 2025 Live on TV

Since 2020, Wrangler NFR has been televised live on The Cowboy Channel with additional coverage on RFD-TV and extensive studio programming from Las Vegas. Here's how to find those channels.

The Cowboy Channel (U.S. TV)

The Cowboy Channel is the official TV home of ProRodeo and the Wrangler NFR. It is available in millions of homes through cable and satellite providers. Typical options include:

DISH Network

DIRECTV

AT&T U-verse

Spectrum

Cox

Xfinity/Comcast

Mediacom and other regional systems

Channel numbers and packages vary by provider and region. To find the channel quickly:

Use The Cowboy Channel's "Find Us on TV" tool

Search for "Cowboy Channel" in your on-screen guide

Call your provider or check its website channel lineup

RFD-TV & Rural Radio

RFD-TV often simulcasts NFR shoulder programming and Western lifestyle shows, while Rural Radio Channel 147 on SiriusXM offers nightly rodeo talk, updates and analysis. If you are driving or traveling during NFR, Rural Radio is a great way to stay connected.

How to Stream Wrangler NFR 2025 Live Online

For many fans, streaming is the easiest way to watch NFR 2025 from anywhere in the world. Here are the main legal NFR 2025 live stream options and how CowboyChannelPlus.tv fits into the picture.

1. Cowboy Channel+ (Official NFR 2025 Live Stream)

Cowboy Channel+ is the official subscription streaming service of The Cowboy Channel. With an active subscription, you can:

Watch all 10 rounds of Wrangler NFR 2025 live

Replay any round on demand if you miss it

Stream year-round PRCA rodeos, original shows and archives

Follow results, standings and select behind-the-scenes content

How to sign up for Cowboy Channel+ in a few steps:

Go to the official Cowboy Channel+ website or open the Cowboy Channel+ app on your device.

Create an account and choose a monthly, annual or NFR-specific package (availability can vary by year).

Confirm your payment and log in with the same email and password on all devices.

On performance nights, open the NFR 2025 live channel to watch every round in real time.

If you need visual, step-by-step help with screens and device setup, Cowboy Channel Plus provides easy tutorials and "click-by-click" streaming guides.

2. Cable & Satellite Apps

If you already pay for The Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV on your TV package, you may be able to stream NFR 2025 at no extra charge using your provider's app:

Xfinity Stream

Spectrum TV

Cox Contour

DISH Anywhere

DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream apps

Log in with your TV provider username and password, search for The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV and watch the live channel feed from any supported device.

3. Live TV Streaming Services

Some cord-cutting platforms offer The Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV as part of their add-on packages. One common option is:

Sling TV with the Heartland Extra add-on (availability can vary by region and time)

Channel lineups change frequently, so check the official Sling TV site (or any other live TV service) to confirm that The Cowboy Channel and/or RFD-TV are included before you sign up.

4. Beware of Unofficial Free Streams

If a random site claims "Watch NFR 2025 live free in HD" but does not send you to The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel+, RFD-TV or a recognized TV provider, it is likely unofficial and potentially dangerous. These streams often involve malware, fake pop-ups and copyright violations.

To support the contestants and the sport, always use official NFR broadcasters and licensed streaming services. For a safe list of real options and step-by-step help,

Wrangler NFR 2025 Performance Schedule & Theme Nights

Each NFR 2025 performance is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time (8:45 p.m. Eastern). Theme nights make every round feel different in the arena and in the stands.

Date (2025)PerformanceTheme NightLocal Start TimeThu, Dec. 4Round 1Throwback Night5:45 p.m. PTFri, Dec. 5Round 2Second Performance5:45 p.m. PTSat, Dec. 6Round 3Gold Night / Golden Circle of Champions5:45 p.m. PTSun, Dec. 7Round 4Memorial Night5:45 p.m. PTMon, Dec. 8Round 5Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night5:45 p.m. PTTue, Dec. 9Round 6Resistol Rookie Night5:45 p.m. PTWed, Dec. 10Round 7Military Night5:45 p.m. PTThu, Dec. 11Round 8Canadian Night5:45 p.m. PTFri, Dec. 12Round 9Legacy Night5:45 p.m. PTSat, Dec. 13Round 10Wrangler National Patriot Night (Championship Night)5:45 p.m. PT

As December gets closer, always double-check the official NFR Experience performance times and your local TV listings, as schedules can occasionally change.

NFR 9-to-5 in Las Vegas: Cowboy Christmas, Junior NFR & More

Wrangler NFR is more than just ten performances at night. During the day, Las Vegas turns into a full Western festival.

Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas

Dates: December 4–13, 2025

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

Admission: Free to the public

Cowboy Christmas is the official Western gift show of the NFR, featuring hundreds of vendors with:

Custom saddles, tack and leatherwork

Western wear, hats, boots and jewelry

Home décor, furniture and fine art

Daily autograph sessions, live music and entertainment

YETI Junior National Finals Rodeo

The YETI Junior NFR brings together top youth contestants in events like barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping and more at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena (also located at the convention center). Rounds run during the day so fans can watch future NFR qualifiers before heading to Thomas & Mack at night.

Viewing Parties & After-Parties

Las Vegas hotels and casinos host countless NFR viewing parties with big screens, live music and giveaways. After the gold buckles are decided each night, the party continues with concerts, dance halls and late-night events all over town.

FAQs: NFR 2025 Live Stream, TV Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

When is the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025?

Wrangler NFR 2025 is scheduled for December 4–13, 2025, with one performance each night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

What time does NFR 2025 start every night?

NFR 2025 performances are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time (8:45 p.m. Eastern). Doors at the arena usually open several hours earlier for pre-show entertainment.

What channel is NFR 2025 on?

In the United States, NFR 2025 is expected to air live on The Cowboy Channel with companion coverage on RFD-TV. Audio coverage and talk shows will run on Rural Radio Channel 147 (SiriusXM). International fans can stream through Cowboy Channel+ where available.

Is NFR 2025 on ESPN, NBC, CBS or Fox Sports?

No. Current broadcast rights place Wrangler NFR on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel+ instead of the big general sports networks. Any site claiming "NFR on ESPN or NBC" in 2025 is outdated or incorrect.

What is CowboyChannelPlus.tv and is it official?

CowboyChannelPlus.tv is not the official streaming provider. It is an independent fan website that explains how to watch NFR 2025 using the official networks and apps (The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, Cowboy Channel+, etc.). It does not host or rebroadcast live video.

How do I watch NFR 2025 without cable?

The easiest no-cable option is a direct subscription to Cowboy Channel+, the official streaming service. As long as the app is available in your region and your internet speed is strong enough, you can stream every NFR performance live and on demand. CowboyChannelPlus.tv has simple "no cable" guides for new users.

Can I watch NFR 2025 for free?

There is no permanent, official "totally free" NFR stream. You may sometimes use a free trial from a TV provider or streaming service, but long-term viewing requires a valid subscription (Cowboy Channel+, cable/satellite with The Cowboy Channel, Sling + Heartland Extra, etc.). Beware of random sites promising "100% free NFR" – they are usually illegal or unsafe.

What devices can I use to stream NFR 2025?

Cowboy Channel+ is typically available on iOS and Android phones, tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and many smart TVs. You can also watch in a web browser on your laptop or desktop. CowboyChannelPlus.tv explains how to install the app and log in on each device type.

What internet speed do I need for a smooth NFR live stream?

For HD quality, most viewers should aim for at least 10 Mbps download speed per active stream. If multiple people in the house are streaming or gaming at the same time, you may want 25 Mbps or higher to avoid buffering.

Final Thoughts: Get NFR 2025 Ready with CowboyChannelPlus.tv

Wrangler NFR 2025 will be one of the biggest rodeo events in history — ten nights of sold-out performances, record prize money and nonstop Western action in Las Vegas.

To avoid last-minute frustration on Round 1, get your viewing setup ready now. Confirm which TV provider, streaming service or app you'll use, test your login and speed, and bookmark CowboyChannelPlus.tv so you have a simple, fan-friendly reference for all of your NFR 2025 live streaming questions.

Whether you're cheering for bareback riders, barrel racers or bull riders, this December you can have the best seat in the house – right in your living room.

