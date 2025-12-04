Wrangler NFR 2025: Live Streaming Free, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Standings, How to Watch National Finals Rodeo PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus

Here's ways to watch the 2025 National Finals Rodeo live broadcast. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will appear exclusively on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel+

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025 is set to deliver top-tier rodeo action, showcasing the world's best cowboys and cowgirls in an electrifying championship event. The Cowboy Channel will broadcast the NFR live stream from Las Vegas every night.

NFR 2025 Live Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2025

Dates: 4-13 December 2025

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

The 2025 NFR edition will take place on December 4-13, and you don't want to miss out on the most anticipated Las Vegas Rodeo event in the United States. The main NFR performances include Bareback Riding, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Bull Riding and Barrel Racing.

The 10-day event attracts 119 contestants who compete for a share of $13.3 million prize money (NFR payout increases $10 million to $13.3 million in 2021) and the PRCA Gold Buckle. The Cowboy Channel (TCC) and RDF-TV will air the National Finals Rodeo from the arena.

If you can't attend the event at Las Vegas, don't worry, we've got you sorted out. We will show you how to watch the 2025 NFR live stream from anywhere.

When is the National Finals Rodeo?

The 2025 NFR kicks off on Thursday, December 4, and runs until the final crowning day on Saturday, December 13. Get your vacation plans in order now that you know when the largest rodeo event in the world takes place. It is best to buy your tickets early because they tend to sell out as the event draws closer.

Where will the Las Vegas NFR 2025 be held?

The much-anticipated rodeo event will occur at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The arena is the home of NFR and draws thousands of fans worldwide. It has a capacity seat of about 19,500, and it usually sells out during the NFR. Bring along a family member or friend and enjoy some unforgettable rodeo events.

What TV Channel will the NFR be on?

The Cowboy Channel (TCC) is the only TV broadcaster with absolute rights to air the 10-day NFR 2025 event starting on 4th December and ending on 13th December. The RFD-TV will also simulcast the Las Vegas Rodeo.

What time does the NFR start?

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will officially start at 8:45 p.m. (ET) each night, the main performances will continue until 11:30 p.m. (ET) on The Cowboy Channel. It is also important not to miss the rodeo event because of the various activities you can participate in during the ten days. Everything offered during that time is exciting and worth experiencing.

Where can I get the NFR tickets?

NFR tickets sales for 2025 have started, but they are expected to be on the market by September 2025. Get your tickets early; if you don't want to miss the Las Vegas Rodeo action in December 2025. Go to NFR Experience for more information.

How can I watch NFR if I don't have tickets?

If you can't attend at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, the only way to watch the NFR without having a ticket is to watch it online. There are several ways for you to watch the 2025 NFR live stream from the comfort of your own home or on the go. But the most official way is to catch everything as it happens through The Cowboy Channel.

NFR TV Schedule 2025

The 2025 NFR will start on 4th December and will continue until December 13. The Cowboy Channel will air the Live Action at 5:45 p.m. PST/8:45 p.m. EST from the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

December 4: Performance 1 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 5: Performance 2 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 6: Performance 3 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 7: Performance 4 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 8: Performance 5 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 9: Performance 6 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 10: Performance 7 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 11: Performance 8 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 12: Performance 9 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

December 13: Performance 10 | TCC | 8:45 PM ET

How to Watch the NFR Live Stream 2025 Without Cable

The simplest way to watch the NFR streaming is through The Cowboy channel, and all you have to do is tune on the channel during the 10-days every night at 8:45 p.m. (ET). Additionally, you can watch the NFR live stream on RFD-TV or on-demand via the PRCA on the Cowboy Channel+ app.

The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV require a cable subscription. On the other hand, if you don't have cable, you can opt for the PRCA on the Cowboy Channel+ app via your smartphone to watch NFR streaming on the go anytime.

Here are the three official broadcasters of National Finals Rodeo 2025.

The Cowboys Channel

You can watch the National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel during the 10-days. Through this channel, which is available on different Pay-TV providers, you can watch the NFR 2025, PRORODEO TOUR, and PRCA's Xtreme Bulls Tour events.

Watch the Cowboy Channel via

Dish Network (Channel 232)

DirectTV (Channel 603)

Cox (Channel 260)

The PRCA on the Cowboy Channel Plus App

PRCA on the Cowboy Channel Plus app is another cord-cutter option for streaming NFR 2025. Its content can be accessed via a smart TV, browser, or a mobile app readily available for Android and iOS. It offers live and on-demand coverage of PRCA rodeo events across the country, as well as keeping fans up to date on their favorite PRCA rodeos and athletes.

Sign up for PRCA on the Cowboy Channel+ app here.

RFD-TV Now

The NFR live stream on RFD-TV Now offers rodeo enthusiasts a front-row seat to one of the most exciting events in the Western sports calendar. RFD-TV Now, a popular streaming service, provides an exclusive and convenient way to watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) from the comfort of your own home or on the go.

With RFD-TV Now, you gain access to a plethora of on-demand content, including the NFR, making it a one-stop destination for rodeo fans.

Watch RFD-TV Now on

DISH (Channel 231)

DIRECTV (Channel 345)

AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568)

NFR Streaming Pass

The NFR Streaming Pass gives fans full access to stream the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo via Cowboy Channel+. For 2025, the pass is offered at $119.99 (one-time payment) and provides special access to all 10 days of the NFR. Enjoy 24/7 live streaming in high definition from the Thomas & Mack Center, bringing every ride, run, and round straight to your device.

2025 NFR Live Stream Free Online

By now, it's clear that the Cowboy Channel requires a cable subscription to watch NFR. What if I told you there is a way to watch live stream your favorite rodeo shows without cable and for free? Yes, you can watch the main performances via digital TV streaming services for free by taking advantage of the free trial periods.

NFR on DirecTV

DIRECTV offers a complimentary seven-day trial for NFR 2025 streaming. You can tune into the Las Vegas NFR 2025 LIVE on The Cowboy Channel, conveniently accessible on DIRECTV channel 603. Additionally, the NFR is simulcast on DIRECTV's Channel 345 through RFD-TV.

The free trial period grants viewers the opportunity to enjoy the event for a full week, with the flexibility to cancel their subscriptions at no cost before the trial concludes. The regular subscription fee is $40 per month, and it provides access to over 65 channels. You can either subscribe in advance or take advantage of the free trial during the NFR 2025 week to catch the action via DIRECTV.

NFR on AT&T NOW

NFR 2025 can be viewed without a cable subscription using AT&T NOW. User can watch the NFR on The Cowboy Channel through Channel 566. On the other hand, RFD-TV subscriber can catch the event on AT&T Channel 568 & 1568.

The monthly fee is about $50. In addition, new customers may watch their favorite annual rodeo events for free during the 7-day trial period. By signing up during the 10-day NFR period, you can watch the event for free and cancel once it is over.

NFR on Sling TV

You can watch the 2025 National Finals Rodeo for free via digital TV streaming services such as Sling TV and DIRECTV since they offer access to the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV Now.

NFR on Verizon FIOS TV

You can use Verizon FIOS TV to watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) via the Cowboy Channel by tuning to channel 246. You can also stream NFR on your tablet or mobile device with the FIOS TV app. The least plan costs about $40/month, and you only access it if you have a valid package subscription.

How to Live Stream NFR on Roku

Roku is an excellent option to watch all your favorite shows through on-demand streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu.



You will also find that most digital streaming services such as RFD-TV Now, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now are compatible with Roku. Most of these TV streaming services offer the Cowboy Channel to watch the NFR.



Step by Step Guide to Watch NFR on Roku

Here are the steps of watching Cowboy Channel on Roku.

Start by signing up for the Cowboy Channel+ here.

Go to Roku's app store. Search and install the Cowboy Channel+.

Open the Cowboy Channel+ app on Roku.

Key in the credentials you used to sign up for Cowboy Channel + (step one).

You're good to go to watch NFR live stream via Cowboy Channel.

