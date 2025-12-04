Wrangler NFR 2025: Live Streaming, What Channel, Date, Time, TV Schedule - How to Watch National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel Plus

Watch the Wrangler NFR 2025 live with full streaming coverage on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus. Get the complete NFR date, time, TV schedule, and channel guide so you never miss a round of the National Finals Rodeo this December.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is gearing up for another unforgettable year as it returns to the iconic Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from December 4–13, 2025. The world's top 120 PRCA athletes will go head-to-head across 10 consecutive nights for the prestigious PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the $10.9 million purse, making it one of the largest payouts in professional rodeo history.

The Cowboy Channel is the official network partner of PRORODEO® and the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of the Wrangler NFR. Live coverage of the Wrangler NFR can be found on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV through its cable and satellite partners and online at www.cowboychannel.plus.

When & Where Is the NFR 2025?

Dates: December 4–13, 2025

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: Live nightly coverage begins at 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST

TV Channels: The Cowboy Channel & RFD-TV

Streaming Access: Cowboy Channel Plus

How to watch NFR Live Stream 2025 Online

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas as well as the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also includes nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion's World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala also the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon. All performances will be covered by The Cowboy Channel live and simulcast on RFD-TV. Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) move to The Cowboy Channel (TCC) and RFD-TV beginning in 2020. The performances will also be streamed on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will be able to stream events both live and recorded.

Cowboy Christmas & Special NFR Week Events

NFR week in Las Vegas brings more than just arena action. Fans can enjoy:

Cowboy Christmas shopping expo

PRCA Awards Banquet & Gala

Buckle Presentations

Benny Binion's Wrangler NFR Horse Sale

PRCA National Convention

Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show & Luncheon

The city transforms into the ultimate rodeo destination, attracting visitors from around the world.

Cowboy Channel+ on Roku — Step-by-Step Setup

Subscribe at www.cowboychannel.plus

Open the Roku Channel Store

Search for Cowboy Channel+

Install the app

Sign in with your credentials

Start watching the NFR 2025 live

NFR 2025 TV Schedule

All 10 nightly performances begin at 8:45 PM ET.

Dec. 4 – Performance 1

Dec. 5 – Performance 2

Dec. 6 – Performance 3

Dec. 7 – Performance 4

Dec. 8 – Performance 5

Dec. 9 – Performance 6

Dec. 10 – Performance 7

Dec. 11 – Performance 8

Dec. 12 – Performance 9

Dec. 13 – Performance 10 (Final Night)

Frequently Asked Questions – Wrangler NFR 2025

Q1. When and where is the Wrangler NFR 2025?

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 will take place December 4–13, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the 67th edition of the NFR and celebrates 40 years of the event being hosted in Las Vegas.

Q2. What time does NFR 2025 start each night?

Each nightly performance begins at approximately 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Gates open earlier for pre-show festivities, and most TV and streaming coverage includes early-evening pre-event programming.

Q3. What TV channel is NFR 2025 on?

The Cowboy Channel is the official television home of the Wrangler NFR 2025, with many providers also offering a simulcast on RFD-TV.

Check your local cable or satellite listings or use your provider's channel finder tool to confirm availability.

Q4. Is there an official NFR 2025 live stream?

Yes. The official live stream of the Wrangler NFR 2025 is offered through Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus).

Subscribers can watch all 10 rounds live and enjoy full replays on demand across web browsers, mobile apps, and supported smart devices.

Q5. Can I watch NFR 2025 without cable?

Yes. You do not need cable to watch the NFR.

The simplest option is a direct subscription to Cowboy Channel+, which provides full live and on-demand access. Some live TV streaming services also carry The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV depending on the package and region.

Q6. Can I watch NFR 2025 on Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV?

Typically, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV do not include The Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV in their channel lineups.

Fans should check each platform's most updated channel offering before NFR week to confirm availability.

Q7. Is NFR 2025 on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video?

No. The Wrangler NFR is a live sports broadcast, and rights are held exclusively by The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel+, and partnered networks.

It is not available on Netflix, Disney+, or the standard Prime Video library.

Q8. How much does the NFR 2025 streaming pass cost?

Past seasons have offered Cowboy Channel+ passes in the $99–$119 range.

Pricing and packages for 2025 may vary by region and platform. For the latest plans and offers, visit the official Cowboy Channel+ website or access the pricing section within the app.

Q9. Can I watch NFR 2025 outside the USA?

International availability is subject to regional broadcast rights.

Cowboy Channel+ is primarily licensed for the U.S. and select countries. Fans should check app store availability in their region and verify whether the stream works locally.

Note: VPN use may violate platform terms and may not guarantee access.

For the most up-to-date schedule of all NFR-related attractions, visit NFRExperience.com and follow official PRCA and NFR social media channels.

Media Contact

