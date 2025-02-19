Wrapify Extends Vehicle Wrap Platform Offerings To Support New Partnership With Leading Rideshare Provider

"By integrating Wrapify's platform into rideshare media partners' ecosystems, we can go beyond merely wrapping cars—we provide data, attribution, and a full suite of retargeting capabilities that turn every vehicle into a rolling media channel." James Heller, Wrapify Co-founder + CEO Post this

Under this new arm of Wrapify, rideshare companies can utilize Wrapify's platform to deliver quantifiable and performance-driven campaigns for brands nationwide. Unlike traditional approaches, Wrapify provides brands with measurable car advertising through its proprietary attribution technology. It enables marketers to understand exactly how many impressions their campaigns drive and how those impressions convert into tangible outcomes. By blending offline visibility with powerful digital tools, the partnership will further unlock and expand upon existing multichannel advertising within rideshare apps, in-car, and its affiliates, ensuring brands remain top-of-mind for customers wherever they go.

James Heller, CEO of Wrapify, comments, "Advertisers are seeking holistic solutions that offer brand awareness and measurable performance. By integrating Wrapify's platform into rideshare media partners' ecosystems, we can go beyond merely wrapping cars—we provide data, attribution, and a full suite of retargeting capabilities that turn every vehicle into a rolling media channel."

This evolution is critical for advertisers seeking to break through saturated digital environments. With Wrapify's data-driven platform, campaigns can reach consumers at the street level while maximizing online engagement through cutting-edge retargeting and attribution methods. The result is a seamless, closed-loop marketing approach that captures prospects' attention in multiple channels, from the roads to their digital devices.

As things evolve, advertisers can expect further innovations and expansions of their collective capabilities. This new arm represents an entirely new era in out-of-home and ride-share advertising, uniting industry leaders committed to delivering meaningful engagement, measurable outcomes, and unparalleled reach across the United States.

