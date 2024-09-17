Wrapify Launches Unique Swing States Rideshare Advertising Campaign To Drive Civic Engagement Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Election

Wrapify has launched a swing state rideshare advertising campaign to boost civic engagement ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Through this initiative, contributors can wrap rideshare vehicles with their preferred candidate's branding, helping influence voters in critical states while drivers earn extra income.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wrapify, a Rideshare and Gig-delivery advertising platform is setting out to help drive awareness and excitement around key swing states ahead of the upcoming presidential race. In a bold initiative aimed at giving Americans a unique platform to practice their freedom of speech and increase chances of their party taking the lead ahead of this unpredictable election, The "Wrap the Swing States" ad campaign is hitting the road.
Wrapify wants to present the public an opportunity to spotlight the importance of every vote by leaning into what Nielsen Ratings calls "the most noticed medium on the road." This innovative outdoor advertising campaign will be made available to anyone wanting to influence the votes within critical swing states across the country.
Choose A Side
With each $1,000 contribution, Wrapify will place a wrapped vehicle with the candidate of the contributor's choosing (Harris-Walz or Trump-Vance). What's more, this is one of the only ad platforms that actually puts cash back into people's pockets. Wrapify's nationwide network of more than 500,000 Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Instacart drivers will be paid through the $1000 contribution to drive while they participate in other gig services, with their campaign-wrapped cars.
"Our team is excited to see this take flight," said James Heller, Wrapify's CEO. "This novel use of our ad platform could give people (and businesses) the ability to help their favorite candidate secure the lead in a very visible way," added Heller.
Hit The Road
Each vehicle will hit the road within 1-2 weeks upon contribution and be on the road for a total of four weeks in a designated swing state (AZ, GA, MI, NV, NC, PA and WI).
Get Involved
To contribute and follow along with daily updates on vehicle quantities, heat maps, impression estimates and more check out votewrapwin.com.
Wrap the Swing States is a grassroots movement dedicated to increasing voter participation in key electoral regions, through innovative out-of-home advertising on wrapped rideshare vehicles. Wrapify strives to use its platform to empower individuals and communities to make their voices heard in the democratic process.
