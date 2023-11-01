Write the World Announces its "Support Young Writers, Change the World" Campaign for Giving Tuesday

Write the World, a nonprofit organization and online writing community that's served over 100,000 teens and educators, today announced its Giving Tuesday campaign, "Support Young Writers, Change the World."

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Write the World, a nonprofit organization and online writing community that's served over 100,000 teens and educators, today announced its Giving Tuesday campaign, "Support Young Writers, Change the World."

Write the World's inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign is dedicated to its College Essay Program, which gives students from all backgrounds the confidence and skills to develop their authentic voice, refine their essays, and increase their likelihood of college success. All donations will support the College Essay Program, including providing scholarships to help make college acceptance a reality for students who lack access to writing resources. Contributions during the campaign will be matched dollar for dollar (up to $5,000 total) by David Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Write the World, doubling the impact of donations.

"Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for Write the World to unite our community, inspire generosity, and help college aspirants achieve their dreams," said David Weinstein. "As a nonprofit, Write the World is committed to giving all students affordable writing support, and contributions from this campaign will allow us to reach more deserving students."

Other programs at Write the World include its free global online writing community, educator resources, monthly writing competitions, internships, and online literary journals.

As a thank you to the community, the latest issue of the Write the World Review, a literary journal that publishes standout student work, is available for free to everyone. Students, educators, and the public are invited to read and share works published by students from around the world using the hashtag #WriteTheWorld.

"I never experienced such a deep connection to contemporary youthful literary works from all over the world," said Luiza Louback, a student from Brazil, who completed the Community Ambassador internship program. "This ambassadorship filled me with hope for our generation and warmed my heart to the ever-changing power of literature and writing surrounding me."

The "Support Young Writers, Change the World" campaign will run from Nov. 1st to Dec. 31st.

To donate and to learn more, visit info.writetheworld.org/get-involved.

About Write the World

Write the World, Inc. is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, founded at Harvard University in 2012. We offer online educational programs and support a vibrant writing community that's served over 100,000 young writers and their educators. Our mission is to support young writers, directly and through their educators, to develop the writing and critical thinking skills essential to achieve success in school, career, and life. In addition to college essay services, Write the World's programs include: a global interactive online writing community, monthly writing competitions, teacher resources, and intensive writing workshops. Learn more and sign up at writetheworld.org

