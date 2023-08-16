Write the World Increases Students' Confidence for College Essays and Acceptance

"As a nonprofit, Write the World is dedicated to giving all students the affordable writing support necessary to realize their dreams for college education," said David Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Write the World. Tweet this

With Write the World's College Essay Program, 11th &12th graders acquire the tools, confidence, and clarity to tackle one of the most important parts of the application process: the college admissions essay. Participants can select the program(s) that's right for them:

"How to Write a Personal Statement for College Application" online course ($197) - This interactive online course gives participants the tools, resources, and guidance to brainstorm, explore, and craft their personal story using their unique voice and distinctive writing style.

- This interactive online course gives participants the tools, resources, and guidance to brainstorm, explore, and craft their personal story using their unique voice and distinctive writing style. College Essay Review ($59) - Participants receive a comprehensive feedback report from a team of dedicated advisors – comprised of professional writers and educators – on any essay draft within 48 hours. The report includes detailed feedback on everything from style, voice, and structure, to in-line edits on grammar and more.

Based on survey data from students who took the college essay program, average confidence levels in writing increased by 60% and Write the World's expert advisors' advice was rated 10/10. Students 1) felt less pressure to write an excellent essay, 2) found a story to fit their essay topic, 3) developed a stronger understanding of narrative writing, and 4) improved their ability to express complex ideas.

"As a nonprofit, Write the World is dedicated to giving all students the affordable writing support necessary to realize their dreams for college education," said David Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Write the World. "For a decade, we've helped teenagers craft memorable personal stories that opened the doors to top universities."

For educators or school counselors, Write the World offers bulk registration discounts, flexibility to schedule advising sessions, and more, so they can focus on what's most important — getting their students into the college of their dreams.

For more information, visit https://workshops.writetheworld.org/college-essay/.

About Write the World

Write the World, Inc. is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, founded at Harvard University in 2012. We offer online educational programs and support a vibrant writing community that' has served over 100,000 young writers and their educators. Our mission is to support young writers, directly and through their educators, to develop the writing, critical thinking, reading, and communication skills essential to achieve success in school, career, and life. In addition to college essay services, Write the World's programs include: a global interactive online writing community, monthly writing competitions, classroom programs and teacher resources, and intensive writing workshops. Learn more and sign up at writetheworld.org

