Writing a Song is Now Literally Writing It - Neume lets you create songs with text

Neume amplifies your creativity by turning your concepts into full songs in a matter of minutes.

Neume isn't just for professional musicians - it's designed for anyone with a creative spark. Songwriters can use it to test ideas, content creators can generate custom music for their projects, and beginners can explore music creation without needing technical skills. The platform makes it easy to tweak and refine tracks, allowing users to iterate quickly and experiment with different sounds.

Neume offers a dual-credit system to suit both casual users and serious musicians.

Subscription Credits – Users who subscribe receive a set number of credits each month, allowing them to generate and experiment with songs regularly. These credits replenish at the end of the subscription period (provided the subscription is still active).

Top-Up Credits – For users who need more flexibility, Neume offers one-time top-up credits that roll over as long as the user maintains an active subscription. This ensures that anyone can create music at their own pace without worrying about losing unused credits.

This pricing model gives users complete control over their music-making process, whether they want to create occasionally or produce songs frequently.

For a limited period of time, Neume is offering free credits for everyone signing up to the platform. This is a great opportunity to experiment and get a feel for how the platform works - whether you're testing out song ideas or just exploring the possibilities of AI-powered music creation.

For experienced musicians, Neume serves as a powerful tool for rapid prototyping, helping them develop ideas without the constraints of traditional recording and production. For hobbyists and newcomers, it's an intuitive way to step into the world of music creation and explore their creativity.

Neume is available now for those looking to reimagine their approach to music-making. To start creating songs instantly and grab your free credits, visit neume.io.

Media Contact

Abhinash Khatiwada, Neumosys LLC, 1 3194410740, [email protected], neume.io

SOURCE Neume