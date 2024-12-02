Writing Web Words Adds Accomplished Writer/Journalist to Its Copywriting Team

"Rob has written thousands of blogs, websites, landing pages and articles in the years that he's been working in this industry." Post this

Ray Litvak owns Writing Web Words and is the head content marketing strategist. He noted that Starr can help his company pivot and move forward in the changing SEO copywriting landscape.

"Rob has written thousands of blogs, websites, landing pages and articles in the years that he's been working in this industry," Litvak says. "He's able to write content for various business clients because he has a background in journalism and understands how to write polished words and phrases that sell."

Starr also has an extensive background in copyediting and book editing. He's edited work for noted UK science fiction writer Gareth Powell and written ebooks for mortgage companies in Dearborn, Michigan. He says he's looking forward to helping move Writing Web Words in new directions to keep pace with a changing digital landscape.

"Being able to help by bringing in copy editing, B2B interviewing, and website content writing skills is challenging and exciting at the same time," he said. "Helping Writing Web Words move in some new directions while helping them with traditional areas will offer a complete package for businesses."

Starr brings all his skills to the team. He's a graduate of Toronto's Ryerson University (Journalism, 1986) and has done freelance work for newspapers in the Durham region. He's written two short story anthologies and one novel published by Stonergarden Press in California.

Along with his new position at Writing Web Words, Starr also freelances for a local SEO company and writes for the Toronto mortgage and real estate industries.

Writing Web Words is a Toronto-based digital marketing agency that provides professional copywriting Services in Toronto, Canada. Ray Litvak leads an in-house digital marketing team of Toronto-based journalism and English graduates. To learn more about the website copywriting services, which include content marketing strategies and other written marketing options, contact him at [email protected] or call 647-707-2672 in Toronto. Writing Web Words is located at 1030 Sheppard Ave. West, Toronto, ON.

