WRJ Design Announces Opening of "Stags Landing" New Headquarters, Designer Showroom, Private Residence, Art Gallery and Event Space in Jackson Hole

To help bring Stags Landing to life, WRJ Design chose Jackson- and Chicago-based Northworks co-founder and partner Austin DePree – following previous collaborations between the teams – to realize Jenkins' vision for blending classical European design principles with Jackson Hole's regional vernacular. DePree, in turn, encouraged WRJ to work with Bulley & Andrews of Chicago, who tapped local artisans for the project, as well as occasionally bringing in their own teams. To realize the crucial landscaping piece of the integrated indoor-outdoor experience they envisioned, WRJ worked with landscape architect Bonny Hershberger, president and managing partner of award-winning Jackson-based HDLA.

The finished structure has "real quality and soul," says Jenkins, as it embodies the essence of historical European stone buildings – "the Cotswolds, for instance, and all the classical principles of design as practiced by architect Edwin Lutyens in the early 1900s" – combined with the best of modern, luxurious, sophisticated Mountain West style. As Baer describes, "We knew that Stags Landing needed to draw from our inspirations and personal experiences. We believe that classic architecture, beautiful gardens, and inspired works of art will serve as the foundation for elevating our lives and the lives of all who visit."

At Stags Landing, symmetry, proportion and balance serve as the architectural foundation for an in-person, hands-on experience of WRJ Design's elegant mountain aesthetic. The WRJ Design team worked in concert with its partners to perfect the many beautiful, functioning spaces, with European oak floors throughout and a color palette that honors the surrounding, majestic natural landscape.

At Stags Landing, the interiors reflect WRJ Design's signature approach to interior design, seamlessly marrying rustic elements with rich textiles, exquisite craftsmanship, and meticulous details to realize refined living spaces that are both unpretentious and ultra-luxurious. The design studio keeps resources close at hand and creativity flowing for WRJ, which has grown since Jenkins and Baer's arrival in Jackson Hole in 2010 from a three-person office to a full team of 25 with projects spanning the U.S.

Headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, and with projects from Washington's Orcas Island to Boston and Manhattan, as well as throughout the Mountain West, award-winning WRJ Design is known for a special brand of refined luxury that effortlessly marries the most sophisticated modern furnishings with historically rich, rustic and one-of-a-kind elements. With an ethos rooted in the extraordinary art and beauty discovered around the world and taking inspiration from the splendor of majestic natural landscapes, WRJ co-owners Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer bring a spirit of collaboration – with homeowners as well as architects, contractors, landscape architects and remarkable artisans – to designing homes that honor and celebrate clients' life stories. WRJ's work has been featured in media including Architectural Digest, LUXE Interiors + Design, The New York Times, and House Beautiful and has won Home of the Year from Mountain Living four times in less than a decade. Their coffee-table book, "Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living" (2019, Vendome), was published to wide acclaim and has undergone multiple printings. For more information visit wrjdesign.com and follow @wrjdesign on Instagram.

