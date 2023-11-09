WRJ Design Wins Jacques Benedict Award for Excellence in Classical Design and Mountain Living Magazine Home of the Year

"We are humbled and excited to have won our fourth Mountain Living Home of the Year award – made more meaningful by its announcement this year, our 20th in business." Post this

"We're so honored to receive this prestigious award. An enormous thank you to our incredible clients and talented team," says Jenkins. WRJ Design's ICAA award-winning project serves as a testament to preserving the past while embracing contemporary styling and technical advancements for modern living. The property has become a timeless retreat in keeping with its natural surroundings and embracing classical ideals, elements that also drove designs by the late Jacques Benedict.

Meanwhile, representing "the epitome of home design" for 2023, the annual Home of the Year Award from Mountain Living was announced with interiors by WRJ Design. Featured on the cover of the magazine's November/December issue, the winning project, known as "Harmonious Connection," is a Jackson Hole compound of three buildings set in a 14-acre riparian forest with a centrally located pond for "front-row viewing of nature," writes Mountain Living. WRJ shares the award with Design Associates Architects, JH Builders and Rooted in Landscape. For WRJ, the award represents "an unprecedented fourth Home of the Year win," the magazine writes, following the firm's collaboration in previously honored projects in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

As the homeowner tells Mountain Living in a 16-page feature story, he fell in love with the land on first sight, but the result "is so much more than I had hoped for." In designing the 4,443-square-foot main house, Design Associate Architects principal Chris Lee took inspiration from the "honesty" of Teton Valley agricultural buildings while connecting to the pond via walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. For interiors, the homeowner tasked WRJ Design with emphasizing great craftsmanship and simplicity, spotlighting a few well-designed pieces. "He wanted it to be minimalist and beautiful but not 'precious,'" Jenkins tells the magazine.

The WRJ team incorporated a subtle tone-on-tone palette of soothing grays, creamy whites and warm earth tones, with a focus on natural materials such as antique limestone, white marble, natural linen, leather and soft cashmere. The sensibility embraces refined European contemporary design, but with a certain ruggedness and Western detailing that resonates with its Jackson Hole setting, with many pieces "imported from around the globe or designed by WRJ and made by local craftspeople," as Mountain Living writes.

Ultimately, the award results from a remarkable collaboration, says WRJ co-founder and COO Klaus Baer, offering thanks and congratulations to Design Associates Architects, JH Builders and Rooted in Landscape, with whom his team shares the honor. "It wouldn't have been possible without the extraordinary contractors, designers and craftspeople," he adds, also noting "the graciousness and generosity of spirit" of the homeowner, who provided "the opportunity to create some of our best work."

