WSG French And Spanish Wine Essentials Classes Come to Paso Robles

"I am so proud of the hundreds of industry professionals and enthusiasts, across the Paso Robles/SLO County area who have achieved their WSET certifications in my classes," said Webber. "Nothing makes me happier than running into my students who are living their certifications in tasting rooms, wineries, restaurants and other wine businesses across the region."

Webber, who has traveled the world visiting wine regions to gather knowledge to share with her students, also writes about wine at her BottlePoet blog. Her article, Finding Wet Stone, dedicated to her wine students and published at jancisrobinson.com, was shortlisted in the 2023 Jancis Robinson Wine Writing competition.

In celebration of her sixth anniversary teaching in Paso Robles, Webber is offering an Early Bird discount through May 31st to her students, industry trade, and PRWCA members on all July – September courses. Email [email protected] for the code.

"As always, my favorite wine people are my wine students and I can't wait to further ignite their interest in France and Spain's wine regions with the new WSG Essentials classes. Not only do these courses fast-track students' understanding of the intricate worlds of French and Spanish wines, and offer incredible wines to taste, but they also include WSG's colorful and comprehensive book, online support materials, and certification," continued Webber.

WSG FRENCH AND SPANISH ESSENTIALS:

The Wine Scholar Guild's French and Spanish Essential courses open up the world of Spanish and French wines for wine professionals, inquisitive enthusiasts and energetic epicureans. They include 14 hours of classroom instruction, tasting of over 25 Spanish wines and an exam, as well as a detailed book, rich with photographs, maps, illustrations and infographics to optimize learning and one-year access to WSG's e-learning platform. The courses also explore the culture, cuisine, history, viticulture and winemaking principles behind the regions. Upon passing the exam, students receive the WSG Essentials certificate.

The two-day Spanish Wine Essentials course takes place on Monday/Tuesday, July 15th and 16th at Broken Earth Winery from 9:30am to 5:00pm. For more information and to register click here. The two-day French Wine Essentials course takes place Monday/Tuesday August 26th and August 27th from 9:30am to 5:00pm. For more information and to register click here.

WSET LEVEL 1, 2, & 3 AWARDS IN WINES:

WSET Level 1 2 & 3 Awards in Wines, among the wine industry's most coveted credentials, will be offered by MWWine School in Paso Robles at Broken Earth Winery this summer, kicking off in June.

WSET Level 1 Award in Wines class: perfect for tasting room and restaurant service pros and anyone who loves wine, is held on Tuesday, June 25th from 9:30am-5:00pm and is also offered on Tuesday, September 17th from 9:30am-5:00pm.

WSET Level 2 Award in Wines: a deep dive into wine styles and regions, winemaking and wine tasting is held on Monday, July 22nd, Tuesday, July 23rd, Monday July 29th from 9:30am-5:00pm.

WSET Level 3 Award in Wines: an advanced level qualification for professionals working in the wine industry and for serious wine enthusiasts, takes place Monday/Tuesday August 19th/20th, September 9th/10th and September 16th from 9:30am-5:00pm. Exam on September 30th from 11:00am-1:30pm.

Link here to register.

What some of Webber's Paso Robles students have to say:

"Melanie's classes are essential learning for anyone who is serious about expanding their wine education as well as for those who love wine, but also want to keep it real. Melanie's passion for wine shines through her teaching. I was in her WSET Level 2 and Level 3 Awards in Wine classes and we tasted over 120 wines from around the world, many of which simply are not available in Paso. This has been a truly extraordinary wine journey which, coupled with Melanie's tasting analysis, has broadened my palate." Neeta Mittal, founder and owner of LXV Wine in Paso Robles.

"My burning passion and desire to learn more about world wine led to classes, offered by WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) and an inspiring teacher/instructor named Melanie Webber. Thanks to Melanie's natural and expert talents as a teacher, many of us succeeded in passing the WSET beginner (Level 1), intermediate (Level 2) and more rigorous advanced (Level 3) awards in Wines." Claire Westaway, Asst. Winemaker, RN Estate Vineyard & Winery.

WSET works with a network of over 800 Approved Program Providers around the world. The MWWine School is one of those and is rigorously checked to ensure that the highest standards of teaching required to enable students to pass their WSET qualifications are delivered. WSET courses offer the most complete learning opportunity – from basic level to very advanced – available anywhere in the U.S.

About MWWine School:

MWWine School, a central coast wine school with classes in Paso Robles, is on a mission to help wine professionals and wine enthusiasts increase their knowledge, understanding and enjoyment of the wines of the world. Dedicated to sharing the joy of wine discovery with a 'no-snobs-allowed' approach, MWWine School helps students find, develop and broaden their wine palates in a systematic, dynamic, and fun way. By offering some of the industry's – and the world's – most respected and most rewarding certification courses, MWWine School brings greater knowledge, tasting discipline and perspective about the constantly evolving wine universe to the wine industry. With the goal of enhancing the wine experience of wine enthusiasts, wine professionals, food and wine service personnel and, by extension, their customers, MWWine School offers wine certification classes, tasting workshops and wine seminars in Paso Robles, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Asheville, NC and virtually across the wine-a-verse. MWWine School is a WSET Approved Program Provider in Asheville, NC and San Luis Obispo County, CA. It is also a Wine Scholar Guild Approved Program Provider for Spanish Wine Scholar/Essentials and French Wine Scholar/Essentials certification curriculums.

About WSET:

WSET ( Wine & Spirit Education Trust) is the global leader in drinks education. Founded in 1969, and recognised by the awarding body Ofqual, we have awarded over 1.5 million people with a qualification since our inception. The courses are open to both industry professionals and interested enthusiasts who can take them across four levels, from one-day beginner to expert level diploma. Available in more than 15 languages and over 70 countries, our qualifications have a strong reputation worldwide as the industry standard for knowledge. In the last academic year (2022/23) 143,000 candidates sat for a WSET qualification. Follow us on Twitter @WSETglobal

About Wine Scholar Guild

Founded in 2005, Wine Scholar Guild is the only wine education provider to focus solely on the wine regions of France, Italy and Spain, instilling a deep understanding of these wines, winemakers and their culture. Wine Scholar Guild offers immersive, region-specific wine education through online, in-person and study abroad certification programs. WSG certifications set the industry standard for up-to-date and in-depth information on the most influential wine regions of the world through three distinct levels of study: Essentials, Scholar and Masters. In addition to certification programs, WSG membership provides live online events and hundreds of hours of recorded content produced by the world's leading authorities in wine.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Johnson, elizabeth(at)mwebbcom(dot)com, 213-713-4865

