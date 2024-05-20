WSG System Corp. and IRIS Software Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Best in Class Scheduling Solution for Accounting Firms

"We believe these integrations will enhance workflow efficiency & productivity for IRIS Practice Engine, IRIS Star, and IFM users, enabling them to focus more on their daily tasks while leveraging the advanced capabilities of Empire SUITE," said Jim Dunham, President and GM for IRIS Americas. Post this

With these integrations, clients and jobs added within IRIS applications are effortlessly mirrored in Empire SUITE. This streamlined process empowers Empire SUITE users to efficiently schedule Audit, Advisory, and CAS tasks through Empire RESOURCE using their innovative "Best Match" technology. Notably, tax compliance scheduling, once challenging for all but the largest returns, is now simplified with Empire AUTOMATED TAX SCHEDULING (ATS). This feature schedules tax work automatically and addresses common issues such as incomplete information or shifting priorities. By autonomously rescheduling tasks on a daily or weekly basis, the system ensures all tax filing obligations are met promptly.

"Understanding that different areas of accounting firms require different solutions is key to WSG's approach to scheduling," said Bill Cornfield, President, WSG Systems. "We can plan audits a year in advance and be 85% correct but when scheduling tax compliance work, we are lucky to be 50% correct two weeks in advance. Planning for tax compliance is difficult because the situation is constantly changing. For example, it is common for a user to open a return only to find critical information is missing. Because of the nature of tax compliance work, manual scheduling of large numbers of small engagements is not feasible. Work must be scheduled automatically and must be rescheduled automatically based upon what happens."

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms including 54 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US and its payroll solutions for over 150,000 SMEs and 1m employees across the US and Canada. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, and Conarc.

About WSG Systems

WSG Systems Corp. is the developer of the award-winning Empire SUITE application, used around the world by leading companies such as Deloitte, Walt Disney Imagineering and Major League Baseball. More than 70,000 users at accounting companies, professional services firms and internal IT shops around the world trust the Empire SUITE to make their businesses run more efficiently and help their employees focus on higher value work. In addition to time and expense reporting, the Empire SUITE supports staff resource scheduling and absence management. To learn more, visit https://go.empiresuite.com/, call us at 800-545-7866, or visit us at 630 9th Avenue, Suite 301, New York, NY 10036.

Media Contact

