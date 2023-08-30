WSG Systems Corp. Announces a New Empire SUITE Release with Enhanced Resource Scheduling Functionality and Improved Support for Employee Skills and Interests

The new release of Empire SUITE includes improvements in skills management, enhanced Best Match functionality which takes into account employee interests when searching for resources, as well as prioritization by cost and travel distance between the employee's home and office. Improvements have been made to the My Schedule page which reduces the number of clicks required to create assignments, manage employee skills and view assignment opportunities. Additionally, Resource Managers can create and save named sets of assignment requirements to save time and clicks when looking for resources. Managers can create profile types to better reflect the organization's needs, such as employee industry specialization and certifications. Employees can self-assess their own skills and proficiency levels, but approvals can be required for more advanced proficiency levels.
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WSG Systems has released a new version of Empire® SUITE.
Company president and founder Bill Cornfield says, "We are very excited about our new release and the features we've added to Empire RESOURCE. We're improving our industry leading scheduling software by enhancing our skills management capability to allow users to define profile types unique to the firm, like industry specializations and certifications, as well as skills and proficiency levels. Users can now indicate their interest in a particular profile item, and we've enhanced our automated Best Match scheduling algorithm to include employee interest when searching for the optimal resource for the assignment. Our Best Match automation has also been upgraded to allow prioritization by cost, and by employee travel distance between home and office."
Cornfield noted users can now define assignment requirements and save them so they can be applied with a single click instead of having users define assignment requirements each time they create a new assignment. "We think users will appreciate the power and convenience offered by named and saved assignment requirements. Users can also expand and collapse assignment details to show a single summary row or detailed assignment information," Cornfield continued.
"We are enhancing the My Schedule page to reduce the number of clicks needed to create assignments and to give users and managers the tools they need to make scheduling a firm strength instead of a chore. Users can use our One Click option to see Opportunities that match the user's skills and interests," Cornfield noted.
Cornfield also noted this release includes a significant upgrade to Empire SUITE's already robust Skills Management capability. "Users can manage their own skills and interests, but a tenant administrator can create an approval process for employee skills. For example, the firm may allow any user to say they are a Beginner, but require an approval if the user declares they are an Expert," said Cornfield.
"We are also pleased to announce this new version now supports integration between Empire SUITE and IRIS' Practice Engine™ software," Cornfield said. "Practice Engine is a leading professional services practice management application and we are pleased to be able to offer an integrated scheduling solution for Practice Engine users."
WSG Systems Corp. is the developer of the award-winning Empire SUITE application, used around the world by leading companies such as Deloitte, Walt Disney Imagineering and Major League Baseball. More than 70,000 users at accounting companies, professional services firms, and internal IT shops trust Empire SUITE to make their businesses run more efficiently and help their employees focus on higher value work. In addition to staff scheduling, Empire SUITE supports time and expense reporting and absence management. Empire SUITE also seamlessly integrates with Wolters Kluwer's CCH Axcess™ software, which is used by accounting firms all across the country.
