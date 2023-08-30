WSG Systems Corp. Announces a New Empire SUITE Release with Enhanced Resource Scheduling Functionality and Improved Support for Employee Skills and Interests

We've improved our resource scheduling and skills management capability to allow unique profile types, like industry specializations and certifications and we've enhanced our Best Match scheduling algorithm to include employee interests when searching for the optimal resource for an assignment. Tweet this

Cornfield noted users can now define assignment requirements and save them so they can be applied with a single click instead of having users define assignment requirements each time they create a new assignment. "We think users will appreciate the power and convenience offered by named and saved assignment requirements. Users can also expand and collapse assignment details to show a single summary row or detailed assignment information," Cornfield continued.

"We are enhancing the My Schedule page to reduce the number of clicks needed to create assignments and to give users and managers the tools they need to make scheduling a firm strength instead of a chore. Users can use our One Click option to see Opportunities that match the user's skills and interests," Cornfield noted.

Cornfield also noted this release includes a significant upgrade to Empire SUITE's already robust Skills Management capability. "Users can manage their own skills and interests, but a tenant administrator can create an approval process for employee skills. For example, the firm may allow any user to say they are a Beginner, but require an approval if the user declares they are an Expert," said Cornfield.

"We are also pleased to announce this new version now supports integration between Empire SUITE and IRIS' Practice Engine™ software," Cornfield said. "Practice Engine is a leading professional services practice management application and we are pleased to be able to offer an integrated scheduling solution for Practice Engine users."

WSG Systems Corp. is the developer of the award-winning Empire SUITE application, used around the world by leading companies such as Deloitte, Walt Disney Imagineering and Major League Baseball. More than 70,000 users at accounting companies, professional services firms, and internal IT shops trust Empire SUITE to make their businesses run more efficiently and help their employees focus on higher value work. In addition to staff scheduling, Empire SUITE supports time and expense reporting and absence management. Empire SUITE also seamlessly integrates with Wolters Kluwer's CCH Axcess™ software, which is used by accounting firms all across the country.

To learn more, visit https://go.empiresuite.com/, call us at 800-545-7866, or visit us at 630 9th Avenue, Suite 301, New York, NY 10036.

Contact info:

Mark Pickett, Director

800-545-7866

[email protected]

WSG Systems Corp

630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 301

New York, NY 10036

Media Contact

Mark Pickett, WSG Systems Corp, 800-545-7866, [email protected], https://go.empiresuite.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE WSG Systems Corp