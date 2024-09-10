WSSA Announces 2024 National Weed Science Contest Award Winners

The Northeastern, North Central and Southern affiliates of the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) tested 214 students in their weed science skills and expertise this summer. Undergraduate and graduate students from 25 U.S. and Canadian Universities competed in four categories: sprayer calibration; herbicide symptom identification; weed and seed identification; and "farmer problems" where students had to identify and provide solutions for weed control issues that farmers and other weed management practitioners might encounter in the field.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northeastern, North Central and Southern affiliates of the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) tested 214 students in their weed science skills and expertise this summer. Undergraduate and graduate students from 25 U.S. and Canadian Universities competed in four categories: sprayer calibration; herbicide symptom identification; weed and seed identification; and "farmer problems" where students had to identify and provide solutions for weed control issues that farmers and other weed management practitioners might encounter in the field.