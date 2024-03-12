WSSA Announces Awards for Outstanding Contributions in Weed Science

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) and its regional affiliates recently honored more than forty outstanding contributors to weed science during their recent annual meetings. WSSA, along with the North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS), Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS), Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS), and the Western Society of Weed Science (WSWS) recognized multiple, exceptional contributions
WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) and its regional affiliates recently honored more than forty outstanding contributors to weed science during their recent annual meetings. WSSA, along with the North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS), Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS), Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS), and the Western Society of Weed Science (WSWS) recognized multiple, exceptional contributions.
"Outstanding advancements in weed science continue each year, and it's important to honor those whose contributions have been truly exceptional," says Greg Dahl, WSSA president. "Thanks to these dedicated individuals, our society is better able to avoid the multiple, negative impacts that weeds and invasive plants can cause."
The award winners listed below include individuals from academia, government and private industry. Biographical sketches for many of them are available online.
WEED SCIENCE SOCIETY OF AMERICA (WSSA)
FELLOW AWARD (WSSA's highest honor)
- Franck E. Dayan, Ph.D., Colorado State University
- Kevin Bradley, Ph.D., University of Missouri
OUTSTANDING EXTENSION AWARD
- Tom Barber, Ph.D., University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH AWARD
- Lisa Rew, Ph.D., Montana State University
OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT AWARD
- Sachin Dhanda, Ph.D. student, Kansas State University
OUTSTANDING TEACHER AWARD
- Darrin Dodds, Ph.D., Mississippi State University
OUTSTANDING EARLY CAREER WEED SCIENTIST
- Michael Flessner, Ph.D., Virginia Tech University
OUTSTANDING INDUSTRY AWARD
- Mayank Malik, Ph.D., Bayer Crop Science
EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM AWARD
- Linda Edgerton, WSSA Public Awareness Committee Writer (retired)
US-HRAC HERBICIDE RESISTANCE MANAGEMENT AWARDS
- Peter Sikemma, Ph.D., University of Guelph
OUTSTANDING PAPER: INVASIVE PLANT SCIENCE AND MANAGEMENT
- Sonia Graham, Ph.D., University of Wollongong
OUTSTANDING PAPER: WEED SCIENCE
- Victor Hugo Vidal Rebeiro, Ph.D. student, Oregon State University
OUTSTANDING PAPER: WEED TECHNOLOGY
- Andrew Howell, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
PUBLICATION BOARDS: OUTSTANDING REVIEWERS
- Invasive Plant Science and Management: Cameron Douglass, Ph.D., USDA-OPMP
- Weed Technology: Vijay Singh, Ph.D., Virginia Tech, Eastern Shore AREC
- Weed Science: Greta Gramig, Ph.D., North Dakota State
HONORARY MEMBER
- Adusumilli Narayana Rao, Ph.D., Asian-Pacific Weed Science Society (APWSS) Secretary General - retired
NORTH CENTRAL WEED SCIENCE SOCIETY (NCWSS)
FELLOW AWARD
- Greg Elmore, Ph.D., Bayer Crop Science
- Bill Simmons, Ph.D., University of Illinois
DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
- Education: Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University
- Young Weed Scientist: Steve Meyers, Ph.D., Purdue University
- Research: Dean Riechers, Ph.D., University of Illinois
- Professional Staff: Alexa Lystad, North Dakota State University
OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT
- Mandeep Singh, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
NORTHEASTERN WEED SCIENCE SOCIETY (NEWSS)
FELLOW AWARD
- Randy Prostak, Ph.D., University of Massachusetts
AWARD OF MERIT
- Hilary Sandler, Ph.D., University of Massachusetts
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH AWARD
- Vijay Singh, Ph.D., Virginia Tech
ROBERT D. SWEET OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT – Ph.D.
- Uriel Menalled, Cornell University
M. GARRY SCHNAPPINGER SERVICE RECOGNITION AWARD
- Sudeep Mathew, Ph.D., Syngenta
SOUTHERN WEED SCIENCE SOCIETY (SWSS)
FELLOW AWARD
- Jason Norsworthy, Ph.D., University of Arkansas
- Nilda Burgos, Ph.D., University of Arkansas
OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR AWARD
- Tom Barber, Ph.D., University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture
EXCELLENCE IN REGULATORY AWARD
- Thomas C. Mueller, Ph.D., University of Tennessee
OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT – M.S.
- Vipin Kumar, Ph.D. student, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT – Ph.D.
- Sarah Kezar, Ph.D., NIFA-AFRI Post-Doctoral Fellow, Cornell University
OUTSTANDING YOUNG WEED SCIENTIST – ACADEMIA
- Thomas Butts, Ph.D., University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture
OUTSTANDING YOUNG WEED SCIENTIST – INDUSTRY
- Peter Eure, Ph.D., Syngenta Crop Protection Field Development
WESTERN SOCIETY OF WEED SCIENCE (WSWS)
FELLOW AWARD
- Sandra McDonald, Mountain West Pesticide Education & Safety Training
- Stott Howard, Ph.D., Syngenta Crop Protection
OUTSTANDING WEED SCIENTIST - EARLY CAREER PUBLIC
- Albert T. Adjesiwor, Ph.D., University of Idaho
OUTSTANDING WEED SCIENTIST - EARLY CAREER PRIVATE
- Derek Sebastian, Ph.D., Environmental Science U.S. LLC.
OUTSTANDING WEED SCIENTIST - PUBLIC
- Andrew Kniss, Ph.D., University of Wyoming
OUTSTANDING WEED SCIENTIST - PRIVATE
- Gregory Dahl, Winfield United (retired)
PROFESSIONAL STAFF AWARD
- Cody Beckley, Utah State University
WEED MANAGER
- Joseph K. Swanson, Boulder County Parks & Open Space
About the Weed Science Society of America
The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.
