WSSA Celebrates Dr. Scott Senseman's Selection as AAAS Fellow

While at Texas A&M University, Dr. Senseman and his research teams conducted extensive laboratory experiments to understand herbicide surface runoff and leaching, adsorption, degradation, volatility, and uptake from soil, water, and plants. While at the University at Tennessee, he served as professor and department head of the Department of Plant Sciences before joining the administrative team at Oklahoma State University.

"This is a very special honor, and I am profoundly humbled by it," Senseman says, "This is a result of having great students and colleagues who allowed me to be part of their scientific journey, and the support of my family the last three decades. I hope to do what I can going forward to be deserving of such an honor."

With individual members in more than 91 countries around the globe, the AAAS is the world's largest multi-disciplinary science organization and nonprofit publisher of the Science family of journals. The AAAS has awarded the lifetime Fellows distinction and recognition since 1874, and inventor Thomas Edison, current USDA Under Secretary and Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young, and anthropologist Margaret Meade are among past recipients.

Dr. Senseman will be officially recognized along with other new AAAS Fellows at the Sept. 21, 2024 AAAS forum in Washington, DC. This latest class is comprised of 502 scientists, engineers, and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary Sections.

