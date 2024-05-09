WSSA Member Scientist Honored as an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellow

"The AAAS Fellows recognition is a very prestigious honor and not often awarded to individuals working in a weed-science discipline," says Steve Young, Ph.D., National Program Leader for Weeds and Invasive Pests with the USDA ARS Crop Production and Protection National Program. Post this

With individual members in more than 91 countries around the globe, The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world's largest multi-disciplinary science organization and nonprofit publisher of the Science family of journals. The AAAS has awarded the lifetime Fellows distinction and recognition since 1874, and inventor Thomas Edison, current USDA Under Secretary and Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young, and anthropologist Margaret Meade are among past recipients.

"Personally, I was quite surprised by this honor," says Dr. Williams. "It's humbling to know that the kind of applied agricultural research that I find rewarding is meaningful to this prestigious organization of scientists."

In addition to his research related to weed control and climate change in grain production, Dr. Williams and his research teams are also renowned for applied agricultural research that helps to deliver solutions to farmers, vegetable seed and food processing businesses in the U.S. and around the world. This includes research contributions that have significantly helped to improve edamame, snap bean and sweet corn production.

"My team's research accomplishments have only been possible because I've had incredible people to work with: from ARS and university colleagues, including Extension weed scientists, to motivated students, to food and seed industry representatives, several inquisitive farmers, and others," says Dr. Williams. "While our research has often exceeded the discipline of weed science, WSSA has always been my 'home' scientific organization."

Dr. Williams will be officially recognized along with other new AAAS Fellows at the Sept. 21, 2023 AAAS Annual Meeting and Fellows forum in Washington, DC. This latest class is comprised of 502 scientists, engineers and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary Sections.

