WSSA Requests EPA Approval of Drift Reduction Adjuvants for Endangered Species Act Compliance

"Drift reduction adjuvants are among the most practical, affordable, and efficient ways to reduce off-target pesticide movement and can thus greatly help to protect endangered species," says Greg Dahl, WSSA President. Post this

Earlier this month, WSSA sent a letter to the EPA's Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pesticide Programs urging that DRAs be approved as a mitigation option. In it, WSSA expressed support for multiple organizations representing land and plant management stakeholders who also strongly advised the inclusion of DRAs as an ESA mitigation option. These organizations include the Council of Producers & Distributors of Agrotechnology (CPDA), CropLife America, and National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants (NAICC) among others.

"WSSA and its affiliated Weed Science Societies are proud to support the proposal that CPDA, CLA, NAICC and a great many other organizations have made to EPA about drift reduction adjuvants being added to its list of mitigation options for growers and applicators to protect endangered species," says Greg Dahl, WSSA President. "We continue to make ourselves available to the EPA to provide the best scientific data to support DRAs as a mitigation option for ESA compliance, and we thank the Agency for its consideration to incorporate our recommendation into their final Herbicide Strategy."

Voluntary compliance is important to obtain the best results from pesticide regulation, adds Dahl. "The addition of DRAs to spray mixtures is convenient, inexpensive and already widely used," he says. "Many pesticide retailers, crop advisors, growers and applicators have familiarity with these products. This would provide them with a method to recognize the mitigation that they are taking to provide protection for endangered species. It could also encourage them to undertake additional mitigations that the EPA might recommend."

To learn more about DRAs and WSSA Science Policy, select this link.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.

Media Contact

Lee Van Wychen, National & Regional Weed Science Societies, 202-746-4686, [email protected], https://www.wssa.net/

SOURCE Weed Science Society of America