WSWS Annual Meeting Features Herbicide-Resistant Palmer Amaranth Management and Endangered Species Act Compliance Symposia

"We're hoping land-management professionals, agronomists, weed scientists, farmers, students, and other interested individuals join us to learn the latest strategies to control herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth and protect endangered plant species in the region," says Tim Prather, WSWS President. Post this

Symposium speakers from the sugarbeet, dry bean, and seed industries will outline how Palmer amaranth is impacting their industries, and what future impacts they anticipate with herbicide resistance. Other speakers will discuss the state of herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth biotypes in the west. During the ESA symposium, speakers will discuss Environmental Protection Agency efforts to work with all pest management disciplines to develop mitigation and mapping strategies that will protect endangered species and their critical habitat, and maintain safe and legal pesticide uses that are crucial for both agriculture and the environment.

WSWS is a regional affiliate of the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), with many connections to academia. University faculty are encouraged to bring students to the meeting to participate in student oral presentation and poster contests and network with members from academia and industry. During the annual meeting, students will vote for a Student Liaison Chair-elect, who will participate and learn from the Student Liaison Chair for one year and take on the main role in the second year. A silent auction will also be held in support of student scholarships.

"On behalf of the 2024 WSWS Program and Local Arrangements Committees, we look forward to seeing you in Denver to meet with colleagues, form new relationships and engage with the latest research, strategies for teaching and outreach, and regulatory/policy issues" says Prather. "I encourage you to register for the meeting today!"

To learn more, or to register, select this link: WSWS Annual Meeting.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.

Media Contact

Lee Van Wychen, National & Regional Weed Science Societies, 202-746-4686, [email protected], https://www.wssa.net/

SOURCE National & Regional Weed Science Societies