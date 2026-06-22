WTOP News Names ARG A Winner of the Greater Washington area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of." — Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage Post this

ABOUT ARG

ARG is an award-winning technology consulting firm with over 30 years of experience helping companies navigate the rapid pace of change and overwhelming choice in technology to protect their organizations from obsolescence. Our consultants use a proven consulting methodology with extensive market research, hands-on experience, and industry best practices to help clients make great technology decisions and deliver clarity of purpose and expected outcomes throughout their organizations. Service providers focus on technology and can outpace their ability to deliver a quality customer experience. ARG's client experience team provides white-glove support from design to deployment to ensure an amazing experience throughout a technology implementation. ARG also developed a Value Realization process to help clients through user adoption and training. This relieves anxiety around change by helping users get comfortable with the new technology so that it is a win across the organization.

Company Contact

http://www.myarg.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, ARG, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG