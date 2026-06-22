WTOP News Names FWI Among 2026 Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces

FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) has been named a 2026 WTOP News Top Workplace, a recognition based entirely on employee feedback that reflects the company's commitment to a supportive, empowering, and growth-focused workplace culture.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," said Mitchell Cho, CEO of FWI. "We have worked hard to build a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow, and we are honored that our team believes we are delivering on that commitment."

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About FWI:

FedWriters, Inc. (FWI) is a professional writing, scientific and technical research, and communications company that specializes in providing a wide range of technical reports, surveys, research studies, training materials, policy documents, and multimedia content to multiple government agencies. With a dedicated team of employees, FWI is committed to excellence and innovation in supporting its clients' missions.

For more information about FWI and its services, please visit www.fedwriters.com.

Media Contact

Abigail Casas, FedWriters, Inc. (FWI), 1 703-872-7848, [email protected], https://www.fedwriters.com/

SOURCE FedWriters, Inc. (FWI)