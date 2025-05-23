WTSO Expands Case Club Program, Helping Members Save as Prices Rise Nationwide

Better Wine Access, More Rewards! Build your own custom 12-bottle case at your pace and earn $10 in Case Club Cash with every case shipped.
MOORESTOWN N.J., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More Perks, More Flexibility, and More Ways to Offset Inflation
Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO), a leader in online wine retail, is proud to announce significant enhancements to its popular Case Club membership—designed not only to provide greater value and flexibility, but also to help customers save as WTSO works to mitigate the effects of inflation for its members and community.
With rising costs impacting households across the country, WTSO is doubling down on its commitment to value. The Case Club program now rewards members with $10 in Case Club Cash for every 12-bottle case shipped. Priced at just $59.99 per year, the membership pays for itself with as few as six shipments annually, making it a smart investment for savvy wine buyers looking to stretch their dollar further.
"At a time when prices are going up everywhere, our goal is to offer our customers a way to keep enjoying the wines they love without breaking the bank," said Julie Blount, Executive Director of Customer Service and Marketing at WTSO. "Case Club gives them the tools to save, select at their own pace, and access exclusive offers they can't find anywhere else."
New Member Exclusive Deals: More Savings, More Selection
Launching this month, Member Exclusive Deals introduce deeper discounts and early access to hard-to-find wines, only available to Case Club members. These include:
- Special pricing exclusive to Case Club Members Only
- Early access to rare and low-inventory wines
- Additional Savings Customers get rewarded on sale days earning extra Case Club Cash on purchases
- Daily rotating wine offers full access to WTSO wine collection
This new benefit is part of WTSO's broader initiative to help customers find even more value while maintaining quality and discovery in their wine-buying experience.
Case Club Benefits at a Glance:
- Build Your Own 12-Bottle Case – Mix and match wines over time from rotating deals
- Flexible Shipping – Ship when ready—no preset schedule or pressure
- Free Storage – WTSO stores your bottles until your case is complete
- Exclusive Member Deals – New weekly offers tailored just for Case Club members
- Earn Rewards – $10 in Case Club Cash with every 12-bottle shipment
Whether you're a casual wine enthusiast or an avid collector, Case Club offers a smarter, more budget-friendly way to enjoy high-quality wines—even in uncertain times.
About WTSO
Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO.com) is a trusted online wine retailer known for daily flash deals, curated wine selections, and industry-leading customer service. Since 2006, WTSO has helped millions of customers discover wines from around the world—all backed by tasting expertise and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Media Contact
Julie Blount, wtso.com, 1 856-383-3496, [email protected], https://www.wtso.com/
SOURCE wtso.com
