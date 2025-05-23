WTSO Expands Case Club Program, Helping Members Save as Prices Rise Nationwide

"WTSO lets you build your perfect case, on your schedule—without compromising on quality or value." Post this

With rising costs impacting households across the country, WTSO is doubling down on its commitment to value. The Case Club program now rewards members with $10 in Case Club Cash for every 12-bottle case shipped. Priced at just $59.99 per year, the membership pays for itself with as few as six shipments annually, making it a smart investment for savvy wine buyers looking to stretch their dollar further.

"At a time when prices are going up everywhere, our goal is to offer our customers a way to keep enjoying the wines they love without breaking the bank," said Julie Blount, Executive Director of Customer Service and Marketing at WTSO. "Case Club gives them the tools to save, select at their own pace, and access exclusive offers they can't find anywhere else."

New Member Exclusive Deals: More Savings, More Selection

Launching this month, Member Exclusive Deals introduce deeper discounts and early access to hard-to-find wines, only available to Case Club members. These include:

Special pricing exclusive to Case Club Members Only

Early access to rare and low-inventory wines

Additional Savings Customers get rewarded on sale days earning extra Case Club Cash on purchases

Daily rotating wine offers full access to WTSO wine collection

This new benefit is part of WTSO's broader initiative to help customers find even more value while maintaining quality and discovery in their wine-buying experience.

Case Club Benefits at a Glance:

Build Your Own 12-Bottle Case – Mix and match wines over time from rotating deals

Flexible Shipping – Ship when ready—no preset schedule or pressure

Free Storage – WTSO stores your bottles until your case is complete

Exclusive Member Deals – New weekly offers tailored just for Case Club members

Earn Rewards – $10 in Case Club Cash with every 12-bottle shipment

Whether you're a casual wine enthusiast or an avid collector, Case Club offers a smarter, more budget-friendly way to enjoy high-quality wines—even in uncertain times.

Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO.com) is a trusted online wine retailer known for daily flash deals, curated wine selections, and industry-leading customer service. Since 2006, WTSO has helped millions of customers discover wines from around the world—all backed by tasting expertise and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

